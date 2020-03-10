Road Wrister: A Sensational Accessory for Youth Launches Kickstarter Campaign!

Lethbridge, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- Road Wrister is a sensational new accessory for youth, and it will enable young people to express themselves in a whole new way. This wristband is shaped like a bike tire and users can stick emblems to it according to their interests. These emblems represent things that young people like to do and the things that are important in their lives.



Moreover, the creators of this amazing new accessory have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project, and they are welcoming generous backing.



"The goal of this project is to raise money to pay for the manufacturer's tooling cost, shipping and packaging costs, marketing costs and some overhead expenses, etc." said Gary Scott, the Founder of this project, while introducing it to the Kickstarter community. In addition, users can collect, trade, and show off their emblems to others, while having lots of fun in a completely new way.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/garyscott/road-wrister-hottest-new-accessory-for-youth and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the establishment of this project as a recognizable new trend in the youth around the world. Furthermore, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of CA$ 98,100, while Gary is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers, including Road Wrister itself with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Road Wrister

