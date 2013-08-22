Roadrunner Removals Introduces New Self-Storage Service to Assist Customers in Furniture Storage

Brisbane, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Roadrunner Removals , an experienced local Brisbane removalist, is giving homeowners and business owners a competitively priced option for quality furniture storage, via its new self-storage services. Customers are able to select their storage provider of choice from Roadrunner Removal’s extensive network of storage solutions providers, developed from over 10 years of serving customers in Southeast Queensland. They also can to store their items at negotiable rates, as a result of the company’s established relationships with each storage provider. Storage options are available for short-term and long-term needs.



“We’ve vetted each storage provider we have relationships with for location security, cleanliness, and accessibility, level of professionalism, and great integrity. Our customers can be confident they are storing their items in facilities that are highly secure and accessible 24/7,” said Paul Millar, spokesperson for Roadrunner Removals. “We can handle storage needs of any size, too.”



Storage units of different sizes are available for accommodating a wide range of furniture storage needs. All storage providers are priced competitively within their local markets, and proactive, service-oriented professionals are available for handling all customer needs at each location.



“Over the years, we’ve been referred by homeowners and business owners throughout Southeast Queensland for our professionalism, customer-focused services, and prompt, efficient, and careful goods relocation. All our Brisbane storage providers we have relationships are also reputed for the same dedication and reputation for satisfying customer needs,” continued Millar. “Customers can contact us with any questions or concerns about our services or those of our storage providers.”



About Roadrunner Removals

Roadrunner Removals is an experienced local removalist company in Brisbane, Queensland with over 10 years of professional removal experience. The company specialises in one-time removal services for both Southeast Queensland and trips requiring interstate travel. Roadrunner Removals handles each item it transfers with great care, and its services are premised upon the complete satisfaction of the customer’s needs. The company’s high-quality removal services and professionalism have earned it a reputation of being one of the best furniture removal companies in the Brisbane area. Please call 07 3040 8008 to learn more.



Business: Roadrunner Removals

Contact: Paul Millar

Address: Level 19, 10 Eagle Street, Brisbane, QLD 4000 Australia

Phone: 07 3040 8008

Email: press@removalbrisbaneqld.com.au

http://www.removalbrisbaneqld.com.au/