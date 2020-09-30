Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- The "Roads & Highways Construction - Market Development Scenario?" Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study envisage qualitative as well as quantitative market data and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage for final study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are Ashoka Buildcon Limited, Dilip Buildcon Limited, GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, KNR Construction Limited, MEP Infrastructure Developers, Patel Engineering Limited, Reliance Infrastructure Limited, Sadbhav Engineering Limited, Larsen & Toubro Infrastructure Development Projects Limited.



The Indian has the second-largest road network across the globe, which consists of state highways (1,56,694 km), national highways (1,32,500 km), and other roads (56,08,477 km). The roads and highways sector in India is undergoing development in recent years, owing to the rising public-private partnerships, as well as adequate government support and investments through the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' initiative. National highways construction in India is forecasted to reach 65,000 km by FY 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~81.59% during the FY 2019-FY 2022 period. In the Union Budget of FY 2020, the Indian government has allocated a fund of INR 1.12 Tn to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for the improvement of road connectivity across the country.



Market segment insights

In FY 2018, the government of India has constructed 1,348 km roads in Maharashtra to ensure smooth transportation of freight to and from the ports. The National Highways Authority of India has allocated various roads and highway construction projects to companies, including Dilip Buildcon (~37.59%), IRB Infrastructure, PNC Infrastructure, and Ashoka Buildcon.



As of 3rd May 2019, ~52% of the public-private partnership projects in India are related to the construction of roads and bridges, especially for fulfilling the ambitious target of the Indian government of completing construction of ~65,000 km roads and highways by the end of FY 2022. Among the national highways built so far in India, ~59% are double lane roads, ~27% are single lane roads, and the rest are four, six, or eight-lane roads, by length.



Key growth drivers of the market

- As of September 2018, roads accounted for ~59% of the overall freight transport across India. The arrival of tourists increased in April 2019 by ~3.5% from that of April 2018. To provide access to drivable roads to car owners, enable smooth freight transport, and cater to the preferences of tourists, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have been emphasizing on the construction of roads and highways across the country.



- The Indian government has a keen focus to improve road infrastructure across the country. Under the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' project, the government has initiated the construction of 34,800 km roads and highways by the end of FY 2022, covering different regions of India. The government has also undertaken the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for the North-East project, especially for the improvement of road and transport infrastructure in the north-eastern region of India.



Roads & Highways Construction Market Development Scenario by Players

? Financials Information, Business Overview and Product Specification Matrix

? Patent Analysis Briefing* [if applicable]

? No. of Patents Issuance by Year / by Players / By Issuing Office

? Key Development – Product/Service Launch, Mergers & Acquisition, Joint Ventures



Market Competition



Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Roads & Highways Construction Market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report :



List of some players that are profiled in the the report includes "Ashoka Buildcon Limited, Dilip Buildcon Limited, GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, KNR Construction Limited, MEP Infrastructure Developers, Patel Engineering Limited, Reliance Infrastructure Limited, Sadbhav Engineering Limited, Larsen & Toubro Infrastructure Development Projects Limited".



Research Objectives

- To analyse and forecast the Roads & Highways Construction market, in terms of value and volume.

- Which segment has the potential to gain the highest market share?

- To help decision maker from new offer perspective and benchmark existing marketing strategy.

- Correlate cost structure historical data with key business segments.

- Analyse marketing contribution and customer acquisition by up-selling and cross selling.

- Identifying Influencing factors keeping Roads & Highways Construction Market Intense, factored with periodic analysis of CR4 & CR8 concentration ratio & HHI Index.



