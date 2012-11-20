Roadtrippers Launches Companion iPhone App for the Perfect Thanksgiving Road Trip

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- After being live for only a few short months, Roadtrippers.com has already helped travelers plan over 100,000 trips. Now the team is proud to announce the launch of the Roadtrippers companion iPhone app.



Create a trip. Sync to iPhone. Hit the road.



Roadtrippers.com is already the fastest and simplest way to discover places, plan and share amazing road trips and mark favorite places on the map. With the release of the new iPhone app, users can now sync everything from the website to their phone and hit the road in just a couple of clicks.



“As soon as a trip is saved on the website it syncs to the App for immediate turn-by turn-navigation and viewing your waypoints” says Tatiana Parent, Co-Founder of Roadtrippers.



She continues, “This means no more printing off directions, no more hassle and no more kicking yourself for missing all the cool stuff that could be hidden off any highway exit.”



The App’s launch comes just in time for millions of families expecting to make cross-country trips this Thanksgiving.



As Parent explains, “This year over 58% of holiday travel will be on the road. So the timing couldn’t be better. This year why not take a scenic route, or stop to support an independent restaurant on the way? We can help with that!”



As stated, after only four months of operation travelers have planned over one hundred thousand trips on Roadtrippers, making it one of the fastest growing new travel sites this year. Each trip is unique, fun and tailored to exactly what each user wants to see and do. Examples of places users can add to their trips include: wineries, vintage diners, antique stores, sports bars, offbeat roadside attractions, state and national parks, etc. Everything on Roadtrippers is independent, or simply too awesome to miss!



The company worked with boutique app developer Forest Giant in Louisville, KY to develop the app and the two companies have big plans for it’s future. Parent explains “While this version of Roadtrippers is about syncing trips from the website, the next version will include local discovery and planning features that have never been seen on the iPhone, so stay tuned!”



The Roadtrippers iPhone app can be downloaded for free from the iTunes App Store starting November 19th. You can plan your thanksgiving trip right now on roadtrippers.com



For more information, please visit: http://www.roadtrippers.com



About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is a simple and intuitive road trip planner that helps people discover, plan and book the best places and experiences along their way, curated by local experts and travel writers.



Eccentric roadside attractions, breathtaking natural wonders, or mouthwatering foodie feasts. Whatever your interests, you’ll discover your America on Roadtrippers.