Roadtrippers Launches New iPhone & Android Apps for Thanksgiving Road Trip Travel

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Roadtrippers.com, the popular road trip planning site, today announces the launch of their much anticipated Android app, as well as a major upgrade to its iPhone app.



Android users can now sync trips planned on Roadtrippers.com to their phones for navigation, on-the-go mapping and finding super cool places along their way.



The Roadtrippers unique location database contains over 100k user-submitted and expert-curated places such as all-American diners, roadside attractions, quaint b&b’s, movie filming locations, scenic spots and much more.



The new iPhone app brings full trip planning capabilities to the iPhone allowing users to build itineraries on the fly and navigate them with ease. Roadtrippers is not simply a powerful navigation tool, it also helps users discover unique places along the road.



This year it’s projected that over 43.4 million Americans will drive home for Thanksgiving. In addition, over 58% of all winter holiday travel will be on the road, and gas is 21 cents cheaper than this time last year (and the cheapest gas prices have been since 2010).



About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers launched in August 2012 and has become the fastest growing trip planning site in America, with over one million people using the service in October.



Download the Android app here and the iOS app here.



Contact: Tatiana Parent

tatiana@roadtrippers.com