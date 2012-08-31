Roadtrippers.com Announces Top Ten Alternative Labor Day Road Trip Destinations

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- With Labor Day right around the corner, there’s a perfect opportunity to hit up some of America’s national treasures.



Rather than flocking to a crowded major city, Roadtrippers.com is encouraging Americans to get outdoors and soak up the remaining summer sun at one of their Top Ten Labor Day Alternative Road Trip Destinations:



10.) Everglades National Park, Florida: http://bit.ly/SSjwfU



9.) Acadia National Park, Maine: http://bit.ly/RsV2Iu



8.) Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico: http://bit.ly/Oy5bTr



7.) Great Sand Dunes, National Park in Mosca, Colorado: http://bit.ly/OvKuUu



6.) Redwood National Park, California: http://bit.ly/Pv3oKV



5.) Glacier National Park, Montana: http://bit.ly/RsV5nx



4.) Shenendoah National Park, Virginia: http://bit.ly/Pv3Hp6



3.) Cuyahoga Valley National Park: http://bit.ly/NxAPSv



2.) Arches National Park, Moab, Utah: http://bit.ly/Oy5xtc



1.) Crater Lake National Park, Oregon: http://bit.ly/POzOUN



Each ‘hidden gem’ was sourced using Roadtrippers’ online trip planning software. However, rather than focusing on big-chained restaurants and bustling tourist hives, Roadtrippers has a different mandate.



“Roadtrippers contains thousands upon thousands of little-known and must-see places. From quirky road-side art and abandoned fairgrounds to the country’s best independent restaurants. Essentially, Roadtrippers allows the alternative thinker to plan a journey based around sights and attractions that they probably didn’t know existed,” says Tatiana Parent, Co-Founder of the website.



To get planning an epic alternative road trip today, please visit: http://www.roadtrippers.com



About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is a simple and intuitive road trip planner that helps people discover, plan and book the best places and experiences along their way, curated by local experts and travel writers.



Eccentric roadside attractions, breathtaking natural wonders, or mouthwatering foodie feasts. Whatever someone’s interests, they’ll discover their America on Roadtrippers.