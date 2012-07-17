RoadTrippers.com: Awesome New Travel Site Lets Users Burn Rubber Among America's Hidden Gems

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- Having travelled America’s back roads hundreds of times, James and Tatiana Fisher were growing tired of the myriad of trip planning tools that only highlighted global restaurant chains, brand name stores and blatantly obvious tourist attractions.



With no single resource available that would allow them to discover the true hidden gems along their route, they fired up their creative engines and created their own.



The result is RoadTrippers.com, a revolutionary new trip planning website. After selecting departure and arrival locations, the intuitive web-based app automatically designs a route which displays the most quirky and adventurous attractions and experiences along the way.



Everything is presented as a single printable itinerary which, as Co-Founder Tatiana Parent puts it, “Will blow your mind”.



As with any great App, there are a plethora of road-rocking features.



For example, users can browse dozens of categories of curated places and discover the distance from their route. These places can be added to the site’s included bucket lists; instantly available for sharing or recall at a later date. Each location can be then rated and reviewed for the benefit of other users.



Heading out on the highway is easy. Users are able to follow a classic route or design their own with up to twenty eight stops. Everything is unchained and places a priority on discovering the real, independent and spontaneous America.



The web app also shares frankly honest fuel cost estimates by calling on a live database of pump prices.



As Parent explains, the App is, at heart, just a beautifully designed big ol’ map!



“There are no lists, no ads and certainly no wasted space. It’s just a big old map that contains all of the route planning tools people need. We want to encourage quirky and independent travel, with no boundaries” she says.



Continuing, “We’ve not forgotten about fuel for drivers, either. The site’s app is stuffed with some of the best little-known places to eat in America. Discover spots you’ve never heard of and eat at restaurants with menu items like ‘Rocky Mountain Oysters’ and ‘Walleye Fingers.’ And, if you can find it on RoadTrippers.com you can book it - hotels, activities, experiences and even deals.”



The team behind the App is constantly adding and improving features based on user feedback. For example, a recent update brings with it the ability to save trips. Allowing users to recall and share itineraries with a single click, RoadTrippers.com is proving to be the easiest way to plan and save a trip online.



“Roadtrippers is two parts planning, one part adventure, and 100% beautifully-designed, user-friendly interface. Buckle up - it’s going to be a fantastic ride,” Parent concludes.



To check out the website and plan the ultimate journey into the heart of America’s best kept secrets, visit: http://www.roadtrippers.com



The site’s progress can also be followed on Facebook and Twitter.



