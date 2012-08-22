Roadtrippers.com Launches, Featuring All U.S National Parks

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- As the National Park Service (NPS) celebrates its 96th year, Roadtrippers.com is making it easier than ever to visit each of these amazing locations. Each park is unique in its own right, providing an abundance of outdoor activities that appeal to park-goers of all ages.



Founded in 1872, Yellowstone National Park is America’s oldest. This park has become an iconic road trip destination for over a century. However, many would be surprised to discover that the most popular national park is the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, welcoming over 9 million visitors a year.



If size is your thing, then head to America’s largest National Park, Wrangell-St. Elias National Park in Alaska, with over thirteen thousand square miles of breathtaking natural wonder. A not-so-close second is Death Valley National Park in California and Nevada, which measures over five thousand three hundred square miles.



Elevation junkies can visit Mt. Mckinley in Alaska’s Denali National Park. At 20,320 ft it is America’s highest elevation. Runners-up include Colorado’s Longs Peak (Rocky Mountain National Park) and Tijeras Peak (Great Sand Dunes National Park).



From Yosemite to Yellowstone, the Great American Road Trip isn’t complete without a trip to one of America’s iconic National Parks.



