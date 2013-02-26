Roan Solutions Joins Apple Consultants Network

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Roan Solutions has joined a select group of service providers in the Apple Consultants Network. The Apple Consultants Network enables its members to offer Apple certified solutions in the marketplace. Roan Solutions submitted an extensive application. This application was thoroughly reviewed to ensure that Roan Solutions was capable of delivering the professional services that met Apple’s technical and business requirements.



Roan Solutions is a leading IT solutions provider in the Greater Boston area. The membership in the Apple Consultants Network signifies to clients that Roan Solutions has heavily invested in training and certifying their engineers to ensure that they are qualified to deliver Apple specific professional advice and support.



“This certification prepares us to meet the growing needs of our small and medium sized businesses to count on Roan Solutions to provide them with professional consulting and advice related to their questions and challenges of integrating Apple products into their IT infrastructure, “ says Craig Raubenheimer, CEO of Roan Solutions. “We have seen a constant increase in demand for these services and it was our goal to meet the needs of the marketplace by joining the Apple Consultants Network. This membership allows us to better serve our customers working with Apple solutions.”



Being a selected member of the Apple Consultants Network provides peace of mind to clients that their solutions will be managed and maintained by Apple trained and certified experts. Roan Solutions has proven to integrate new and innovative Apple products into traditional IT infrastructures at their clients, including upgrading existing systems with the latest technologies.



“Apple enjoyed many years of exponential growth in both the consumer as well as the business markets. Innovative products like the iPad or the iPhone confront many clients with challenges regarding the integration of these devices into the day-to-day business. Being one of the selected Apple Consultants Network members allows Roan Solutions to be a trusted partner to overcome these challenges,” says Raubenheimer. “A significant number of customers are already using or planning to use Apple products. They are asking for support or integration services. We can satisfy these needs through being one of the selected Apple certified members. We are able to continue to provide world-class customer service by staying on top of new innovative products that Apple releases to the market.”



About the Apple Consultants Network

The Apple Consultants Network features independent professional service providers and technology consulting firms that specialize in Apple and third-party solutions. Certified on Apple technologies, members deliver on-site technology services and support to home users and businesses of all sizes.



Fore more information about Apple Consultants, visit consultants.apple.com



About Roan Solutions

Roan Solutions is based in Boston and specializes in outsourcing and streamlining small to medium sized business’ IT needs. Roan Solutions provides managed IT services in Boston and specializes in supporting world-class IT services to small and medium sized businesses. Regardless of which platforms are used, Roan Solutions’ staff are highly trained in all of the big players’ products: Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, Qualys, Postini, Symantec, Blackberry, Trend Micro, Hewlett Packard, Lenovo, Sonicwall and ConnectWise.



To get more information about how Roan Solutions can help you get lean, fast and efficient visit: http://www.roansolutions.com/ or call 1.877.774.4647 to get 1-on-1 help and support right away.