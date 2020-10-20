Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Roasted Green Tea Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Roasted Green Tea Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Roasted Green Tea. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Hojicha Co. (Canada), Maruyama Tea corporation (Japan), Nestle S.A (Switzerland), Northern Tea Merchants Ltd (United States), Amorepacific Group (South Korea), Ito En, Ltd. (Japan), Yawataya Chaho Co. Ltd. (Japan), Sasaki Green Tea Company (Japan) and Numi Organic Tea (United States).



The roasted green tea is also called as Japanese green tea originated in Kyoto Japan 100 years ago. Unlike traditional green tea, the Hojicha is roasted after the leaves are steamed, the roasting removes all the bitterness it gives earthy aroma to the tea with a reddish-brown color and a smoky taste. With the increasing demand for refreshing and healthy beverages and availability of various flavors in roasted green tea product the global roasted green tea market. They are widely distributed through online as well as offline channels in various packaging size.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Roasted Green Tea Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend

- The Advent of Various Flavors in Roasted Green Tea

- Increasing Consumption of Roasted Green Tea in the Asia Pacific and North America



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Refreshing Beverages Across the World

- Change in Lifestyle of People and Improving Healthy Habits



Opportunities

- Awareness about Health Benefits Associated with Roasted Green Tea

- Online Availability of Roasted Green Tea



Restraints

- Regulatory Standards on Roasted Green Tea



Challenges

- High Price of Roasted Green Tea Might Hinder the Growth

- Side Effects of Roasted Green Tea



The Global Roasted Green Tea Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Residential, Commercial), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Form (Loose Dry Leaf Tea, Powdered Tea), Distribution Channels (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Ecommerce, Others), Packaging (Aluminum Sealed, Packets, Paper Boards, Others), Packaging Size (50g Bag, 100g Bag, 500g Bag, 1kg Bag, 20kg Bulk)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



