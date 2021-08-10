Robbie Price and Champion Racing Oil Win at Cottage Grove Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2021 -- Not only was the win Price's first of the season and the first behind the wheel of the Cook Racing 360ci sprint car, it came in his first race back behind the wheel since suffering a concussion during a wreck in early July.



"It was a really good weekend for us to get out and win and run well after about a month layoff," he said. "It really hurt me to sit and not run some of these bigger races, but I needed to put my health and mind first. Blake gave me a call and I felt good, so we decided to go racing and it paid off."



Price kicked off the two-race weekend on Friday by timing in eighth quickest overall. He then finished where he started - third - in a heat race to lock himself into the A Main. Price, who lined up on the outside of the fourth row in the feature, steadily worked his way forward. A pair of unfortunate incidents for the leaders helped set Price up to inherit the lead and he never looked back to capture the win and the $2,500 prize that came with it.



Price is unsure of his next racing plans. But is grateful to Blake Cook and Champion Racing Oil for giving him the opportunity to race in a competitive ride for a few nights.



Champion Oil, celebrating over six decades as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower, and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion, a PLZ Aeroscience Company, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231 Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO visit championbrands.com



About PLZ Aeroscience

PLZ Aeroscience is a leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product technologies. PLZ specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private label products. PLZ has a robust and proprietary portfolio of products in household cleaning, personal care, food service, maintenance, specialty and industrial, and automotive. For more information, visit PLZAeroscience.com



About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services, and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.