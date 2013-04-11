Robbins Entertainment Group Launches Initial Slate of Reality-Based Web Series

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Robbins Entertainment Group announced today it has begun casting and pre-production on two reality based branded web series as part of a slate of programming designed to appeal to adults 18-34 and set in popular beach resorts and communities around the country. "East vs. Beach" will focus on the 'upstairs/downstairs’ summer adventures of 6 male college students from wealthy families who leave their boarding schools to live in a house on a beach in San Diego, California, shared by 6 'locals' who must protect their turf from preppies loaded with cash to flash.



"Snatches" is a fly-on-the-beach show that picks up the bits and pieces of conversations from a hidden mic on actors that mingle with the college crowds, tourists, families and teenagers at clubs, parties, on the beach and at the bars that give a glimpse into their lives, from the mundane to the humorous to the shocking. "This is a bit of 'taxi-cab confessions', but without the taxi", said Lance H. Robbins, Executive Producer of the shows, both of which will take place on the popular Pacific Beach area of San Diego. "The beach town lifestyle with its mix of casual laid back attitude, tanned, sexy and athletic bodies out during the day and rowdy street parties, packed sports bars and hard drinking nights seem like 'Baywatch' on steroids", adds Robbins.



Robbins and REG has developed and produced or executive produced numerous television movies, series, reality shows and theatrical motion pictures as well as original scripted and non-scripted content for digital platforms, including the recently completed first 2 seasons of the hit teen series, "Secret Diary of an American Cheerleader", and the lifestyle magazine show, “Cheer Mashup”.



About Robbins Entertainment Group

Lance H. Robbins is well known throughout the entertainment industry as an entrepreneur, a multitalented studio executive for Saban Entertainment, Fox and ABC Family and producer/writer that is known for his leadership style and the ability to develop and create original, cost-effective and successful entertainment programming for both traditional media and digital platforms, including movies for television, scripted drama and reality-based series, animation, mobile content, book trailers, sizzle reels and webseries. REG has produced for Lifetime, ABC, NBC, CBS, TNT, Film Roman, and Lionsgate, and maintains a diversified portfolio of entertainment clients and advertisers, handling product marketing and licensing and social media strategies for emerging companies and brands.



Robbins currently serves as Executive Producer and Consultant for CheerChannel Inc, (www.cheerchannel.com), the Story Merchant, (www.storymerchant.com), and Book Trailer Experts (www.booktrailerexperts.com).



