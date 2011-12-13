Robert Betzel at Infinity Network Solutions Invited to Serve on University IT Advisory Board

Macon, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2011 -- The Georgia College and State University (GC&SU) J. Whitney Bunting College of Business’s Department of Information Systems and Computer Science department has established an advisory council in order to solicit guidance from the Georgia business community on matters of recruitment, retention, course makeup, and student mentoring/job placement. Robert Betzel, President and CEO of Infinity Network Solutions, Inc. is very honored to have been invited to serve on the council.



"It is a great honor and privilege to be asked and be able to serve the school that I graduated from, especially since it is now being led by one of the professors that directly influenced me. Infinity Network Solutions has had a standing relationship with the school and this department since 2005 when we began a program for internships from the school," explained Mr. Betzel.



The group is led by Dr. Tanya Goette, the Interim Chair for the Department. The group is made up of over 30 local and national business leaders many of whom graduated from the department. To help lead this large group, Dr. Goette has formed an executive group made up of 4 members, including Mr. Betzel. The advisory council will be charged with leading the subgroups, as well as ensuring that goals as specified by the group are met.



Mr. Betzel was chosen as a good candidate for the council due to his ability to serve as networking introductions for the University's majors and/or a source of internships; his capability in mentoring students, especially in providing interview and job advice in the information systems and computer science fields; and his strong skill for thinking strategically in order to provide input on the direction the Department should head respective to issues in retention, recruitment and more.



