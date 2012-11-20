Robert Douglas Ong Forms Joint Alliances in SEO with Affiliate Partners for Expansion

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Robert Douglas Ong has formed joint alliances with SEO clients that have been seeking to expand their businesses with capital and customer portfolio reach. Robert Douglas Ong, who spent 32 years on Wall Street in NYC as an investment banker and bond trader has utilized his finance expertise to forge joint alliances with strategic partners in the areas of marketing, finance, and SEO marketing.



Robert has taken the SEO concept and leveraged his relationship with smart and good quality SEO minds that are seeking similar goals. Organic growth is fine but these alliances have enabled Robert and his company to grow faster and gather good resources while they are available today. "who knows when some of these highly intelligent and experienced people may come around again?" says Robert. This has always been an ethos on Wall Street when Robert worked for notable firms on Wall Street I.e. Drexel Burnham Lambert and Bear, Stearns and CSFB.



Combining good teams and seeking opportunistic jv's is the way to grow businesses that cannot wait to see what tomorrow's technology is. With such a rapid pace of change, the Search engine optimization business like most comput technology is advancing at a pace that cannot wait. It is the advantage of consistency and speed that allows his businesses to acquire and be in the lofty position to discuss such alliances.



