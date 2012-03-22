Robert Frederick of Stamford, CT Forms Partnership With Clean Green Nation

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- Robert Frederick, a green energy professional from Stamford, Connecticut, has announced his partnership with Clean Green Nation.



Mr. Frederick is an experienced energy efficiency professional who specializes in a number of helpful areas, including solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products, green living education and more. His is also concerned with helping to reduce Long Island Sound pollution through a variety of methods, and his advocacy is always done with an eye on improving the Stamford, CT environment.



“I am thrilled to join forces with Clean Green Nation to help residents of the Stamford area live greener, healthier and more energy efficient lives, which will be a benefit both to their physical well being and their pocketbooks,” Robert says. “Together, we can work to reduce Long Island Sound pollution, which threatens are way of life in the long run. By purchasing more environmentally products, each and every person can truly make a difference.”



By addressing rising energy costs in Stamford, CT, Robert’s goal is to reduce the impact that utility costs have on individuals, families and business owners. In addition, he aims to create a sense of long-term sustainability for the local community.



Clean Green Nation is a leading source of green products and services, covering the areas of wind, solar, efficiency, emergency items, batteries and more. It is a trusted resource for everything green, and has a network on authorized partners located across the United States and Canada. In addition to offering high-quality products, the company also aims to help North America as a whole reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy.



“In my opinion, one of the biggest difference makers is renewable energy that is more cost-effective for homeowners than more traditional sources of power,” Robert says. “This helps people make the right choice when it comes to how they get the energy to power their homes or businesses. It is time that we all took steps in our communities to explore new ways of approaching energy. We’ll be thankful we did in the years to come, I can guarantee.”



Frederick will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately, which will translate into helpful service for local residents. To learn more about energy efficient solutions for your Belmont home or business, visit reduce Long Island Sound pollution.