Robert Graham Limited Edition Shirts on Sale for Island Trends Holiday Season

Marco Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Islandtrends.com, the premier online destination for island lifestyle inspired clothing and fashion, brings new styles into the holiday season with their large selection of Robert Graham Limited Edition shirts.



One of the biggest international trends in tasteful, eclectic men’s design, Robert Graham Limited Edition shirts are part of an exclusive collection available in a variety of distinct selections and colors, hand numbered for exclusivity. These pieces are known for their artistry, fabrics, intricate design techniques and embroidery, including the use of handcrafted glass buttons, jacquard panels, leather, and Swarovski crystals for a distinctive, yet masculine look.



Robert Graham Limited shirts include the Neapolitan Sport Shirt, a unique design that is sold exclusively at Island Trends, inspired by the luxurious Mediterranean waters of Capri. This shirt features a cool color palette with iridescent buttons and contrasting roll back cuffs.



Also featured is the Limited Edition Grand Sport Shirt, which has a beautiful, intricate multi-colored design, detailed embroidery inspired by an abstract kimono motif, silk brocade designs inside the neckband and cuffs and coordinating handcrafted glass buttons; and the Limited Edition Laser Art Sport Shirt, which details a magnificent multi-color floral print that overlays a striped design, square Swarovski crystal buttons, geometric floral design inside the neckband and abstract bronze inner cuffs.



The Island Trends collection of Robert Graham shirts also includes the new Sughrue Classic shirt, Sir Neil, Babbit, Master Detailer, Ringtail, Traveling Jay, Malachite, Confinement, Pizzaro, Sunbird, Cacaelia, Bowerbird, Gagana, Spitfire, Zircon, Bitterline and the Benitoite.



Robert Graham Limited Edition shirts have limited quantities produced per pattern and are part of The Robert Graham Collector’s Club, created for clothing connoisseurs who own more than 100 designs of this exclusive brand.



The Robert Graham shirts on sale include free 2-4 day shipping with orders over $95.00 using the code: fast. Gift certificates and gift services are also available. Patrons of IslandTrends.com can join the exclusive Coconut Club for email updates, 20% off their next purchase, and sign up for the newsletter to stay on top of trends, deals and special events.



About Island Trends

Island Trends is an authorized retailer of Tommy Bahama, FitFlop, Robert Graham, Southern Tide, Orthaheel, SWIMS, Olukai, Seafolly, Trina Turk Swim, Betsey Johnson Swim, and Lucky Brand Swim. Island Trends has one of the largest selections of men's and women's Robert Graham, FitFlops, SWIMS and Tommy Bahama in the USA.