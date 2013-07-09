Robert Kilby Is a Talented Nevada Workers' Compensation Lawyer and Client Advocate

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Robert Kilby fights for Nevadans’ workers’ comp claims in and out of the courtroom.



Robert Kilby is a talented Nevada workers’compensation lawyer and experienced client advocate. Robert Kilby Law is a full service Reno and Washoe County based legal firm that has extensive knowledge regarding the particulars of workers’ compensation law in Nevada. Robert Kilby Law has brought countless cases to litigation with successful results. Robert Kilby has successfully helped clients with workplace related transportation influences, occupational diseases, construction, industrial and warehouse accidents and several other variations of workers’ comp law.



The expert team at Robert Kilby Law examines all aspects of a workers’ compensation claim, or case, to offer the best route forward for each individual client. Robert personally believes that every client is unique and deserves the full attention of an expert Nevada workers’compensation lawyer. Robert Kilby Law was modeled on this belief and fights for each and every client. Robert Kilby and Robert Kilby Law are determined to offer injured workers the best advice possible when they are in need of a legal recourse.



Robert Kilby Law operates under the premise that every single client deserves an expert legal mind.



Workers’ compensation clients are never handed off to inexperienced lawyers or teams of paralegals. A talented, experienced and proven attorney from Robert Kilby Law will begin with a consultation. The workers’ compensation lawyer will then determine how to move forward with the case in the most effective way possible. If it requires litigation, which not all workers’ compensation disputes do, the legal experts at Kilby Law will keep the client in the loop for every step of the legal process. Robert Kilby has over a decade of experience with workers' compensation law and is proud to offer a legal alternative to Nevadans.



More information on Nevada workers’ compensation lawyer Robert Kilby is available here.



Robert Kilby Law

1895 Plumas Street, Suite 4

Reno, NV 89509

Phone: 775-337-6670