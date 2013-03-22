Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Robert Kilby, founder and chief personal injury attorney at Robert Kilby Law has extensive experience in Reno and Washoe County. Robert Kilby Law provides Reno and Washoe County residents who have been injured as the result of negligence with a qualified, capable and professional attorney. Personal injury law is often called tort law. Nevada tort law is notorious for being a difficult and complex area of the law. Nevada tort law is full of loopholes as well as very specific statutes and laws in every county and community in Nevada. Robert Kilby has extensive experience as a personal injury attorney, specifically in Reno the Washoe County area. This experience gives Robert Kilby the specialized skills and understanding of local laws to assist with any type of personal injury case for Reno and Washoe County residents.



Acquiring the aid of a skilled and locally based personal injury attorney is often the first step to navigating the complex legal framework of Nevada tort law. A skilled personal injury attorney like Robert Kilby can provide valuable advice at every stage of a personal injury case. At Robert Kilby Law, Reno and Washoe county residents can expect a consultation with a consultation where a skilled personal injury attorney will take stock of all the facts. If the case goes to court, Robert Kilby’s clients can expect an experienced attorney in and out of the courtroom, as well as a constant flow of information regarding the trial. Robert Kilby Law operates on the principles that every client deserves the full attention of a skilled attorney who will help them recover in the wake of a personal injury.



About Robert Kilby Law

Robert Kilby Law is a full service legal firm in Reno, Nevada.



