Robert Leigh Pruitt, II, Educator, Congressional Advisor, Director of Dr. Iyanla Vanzant's InnerVisions Coach Certification Program to Join Cheryl Jones on "Good Grief" Wednesday May 14th

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Voice America Talk Radio Network, Internet broadcasting pioneer, producing and syndicating online audio and video, today announced that Robert Pruitt, leadership trainer, educator and inspirational speaker, will join Cheryl Jones, host of the Good Grief radio program on the VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel (http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2264/good-grief) Wednesday, May 14, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.



Robert will discuss How the lowest point of his life, losing his marriage and his father, led to his greatest transformation and inspiration.



“Good Grief” airs live on Wednesday at 2PM Pacific / 4 PM Central / 5PM Eastern on The VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel. To access the show, log on at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2264/good-grief. All shows will be available in Cheryl Jones’ Content Library on The VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel for on-demand and pod cast download, http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2264/good-grief.



The VoiceAmericaTM Network offers the latest conversations in a talk radio format, providing education, interaction, and advice on key issues live, on demand as well as through pod cast download. If interested in hosting a talk radio show on VoiceAmerica Network, contact Jeff Spenard, President of Internet Radio at 480-294-6417 or at jeff.spenard @ voiceamerica.com.



Contact Executive Producer Winston Price at 480-553-5752 for advertising/ sponsorship information or other show details.



About Cheryl Jones

Cheryl Jones is a grief counselor. During her education as a Marriage and Family Therapist, her first wife was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, which was at the time a uniformly terminal illness with a six month to one year prognosis. In the eight years that followed, Cheryl engaged daily in the work of preparing for her death. She received training during this period from Stephen and Ondrea Levine (Who Dies and Grieving Into Life and Death) and Richard Olney (founder of Self-Acceptance Training). After her wife’s death, Cheryl immersed herself in her own multifaceted grief, surprised by frequent moments of joy. Cheryl is a consultant and group leader at the Free Therapy Program of the Women’s Cancer Resource Center. She has trained extensively with Erving Polster, leader in the field of gestalt therapy and author of Everybody’s Life is worth a Novel. She was Clinical Director at the Alternative Family Project, which served the therapeutic needs of LGBTQ families in San Francisco. She also wrote a column called Motherlines for the San Francisco Bay Times and ran Considering Parenthood groups for the LGBT community. You can learn more about her work at her website, http://www.weatheringgrief.com. Before becoming a therapist, Cheryl enjoyed careers as a musician, a restaurant owner and a carpenter. She still enjoys singing with the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, eating food in outstanding Bay Area locations and remodeling her Craftsman. She lives with her wife in Oakland, California and especially savors time with her family and friends.