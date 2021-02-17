Roberto d'Aubuisson Would Win the Santa Tecla Elections, Against Henry Flores

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- El MundoFinanciero indicates that Roberto d'Aubuisson would win the elections to the Mayor of Santa Tecla. Tecleños will vote on February 28.



According to the study carried out; Roberto d'Aubuisson's reputation and sentiment are superior to that of Henry Flores, candidate for Nuevas Ideas.



The network is essential to win the elections. The study confirms this.Political results and online success are directly proportional.The data are centered on December and January; and analyze the following elements:



- Results.

- Performance.

- Sentiment.

- Sentiment trend.



Results



The performance of the results refers to the interactions in a specific period.



As interactions, we include the following concepts:



- Mentions.

- Likes.

- Comments.

- Shared actions.

- Photos.

- Videos.

- Articles.

- Labels.

- Hashtags.



In the following comparison, Roberto d'Aubuisson's results are far superior to those of Henry Flores.



In January, his data was ahead of Flores.



Regarding the issues, d'Aubuisson beats Henry Flores, with 78.2%, who only obtains 21.8%.



Performance



The performance refers to the participation of the users regarding the activities of each politician.



Performance January



In January, as can be seen, Roberto d'Aubuisson's performance is much higher than that of Henry Flores: 6K versus 2K, of the New Ideas candidate.



Performance December



The two candidates have increased their figures, compared to December. But in the case of Roberto d'Aubuisson the growth is double.



Sentiment



Sentiment computes the percentage of sentiment, positive or negative, generated by users on social networks.



It has also calculated the net sentiment generated by the candidate on the Internet.



This is the net percentage, measured on a scale of -100 to 100. All this is seen in the following graphs.



Sentiment December



Sentiment January



On the positive sentiment, the figures have varied in a month. Henry Flores started December with a positivity of 40.6%.



And, in January, it fell to 11.7%. A very striking descent. For his part, Roberto d'Aubuisson has increased the positive sentiment from 18.9% to 24.2%.



Henry Flores's net sentiment drop is obvious. It has varied from 53.82% to -45.27%. Roberto d'Aubuisson's data remains stable.



Twitter



Worldwide, Twitter is the most widely used social network to find out about the political situation.



You can see how the sentiment trend, on Twitter, towards Roberto d'Aubuisson has changed.



Sentimenton Twitter December



Sentiment on Twitter January



The net sentiment, from Roberto d'Aubuisson, on Twitter is stable.



While Henry Flores has undergone a negative change, in just one month. From 25.11% to -80.05%.



Also, in this social network, the trend of positive sentiment in Henry Flores, has decreased from 28.4% to 3.8%.



The positive sentiment of d'Aubuisson has increased by six points.



Sentimenttrend



Sentiment trend December



In December, the sentiment trend was in favor of Henry Flores.



Sentiment trend January



A month later, Roberto d'Aubuisson has closed the gap and surpasses Henry Flores invisible points.



Conclusions



The studyhas analyzed the two profiles' sentiment, which leads the surveys.



This article includes the following conclusions:



- In December, the winner was Henry Flores.

- In January, Roberto d'Aubuisson modifies sentiment and trend; and leads Flores in positive data.

- The positive sentiment points to Roberto d'Aubuisson.

- On Twitter, d'Aubuisson's figures are better than those of the New Ideas politician.



