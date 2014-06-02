Roberts Liardon Ministries Announces UK Tour

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Roberts Liardon proudly announces the continuation of his UK tour as he wishes to spread the word of God across the globe. With visits to Telford, Liverpool, Birmingham, and London, many find they are able to hear Mr. Liardon speak in person and see how he shares the love of God.



"Spreading the word of God continues to be something everyone should do. With the help of Facebook, Twitter, and the Internet (www.robertsliardon.us), more can learn about his salvation. Many focus on the negatives in their lives, yet one needn't live this way. In a recent Twitter posting, it was pointed out that there are two types of pain-pain that hurts you, and pain that changes you. Pain that changes a person continues to be a good thing as it shows a sign of progress," Roberts Liardon explains.



Roberts Liardon requests prayers for his time in London as the world is hurting at this time. As Mr. Roberts points out, Sweden is struggling, yet Sweden's government isn't the issue, rather it's the church refusing to preach the Gospel. Many other countries find themselves in similar situations as more turn away from God. Mr. Liardon encourages all to vote as it remains important to the future of mankind and makes use of Twitter and other social media to encourage others to remain faithful to the Lord.



"There are no shortcuts to any place worth going," Mr. Liardon points out on his Twitter feed. "Raise your words, not your voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder."



Mr. Liardon uses his time to share the word quietly and peacefully and does so in nations around the world. The Lord loves everyone and wants all to share in his glory, as Mr. Liardon explains. To have God move into action, prayers must be used. The more who understand this, the greater the power will be, and the tour works to emphasize this.



"A recent cartoon shared shows the power of prayer. Many are focused on government run health care and yet people have the power to heal with prayer. This is just one example of God's work in everyday lives. With the UK tour, Roberts Liardon Ministries hopes to share God's love while showing people the power of prayer as it is amazing what one can do when they ask God for help," Liardon proclaims.



About Roberts Liardon Ministries

Roberts Liardon, a leading prophetic voice and best selling author, started teaching and preaching at the young age of 14. Over the years he has become a speaker known across the globe and has now spoken in more than 100 nations. Founder of Roberts Liardon, this gentleman earned the prestigious title of Outstanding Young Man of America and has now sold more than seven million books.