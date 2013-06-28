Robin Logan Consulting Introduces Homeopathic Skin Healing Cream

Saltspring Island, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Increasing interest is being shown in natural health and beauty products with overall growth in the non-food natural products industry expected to average just over 12% through 2014. According to Robin Logan creator of 7 Cream skin healing cream, this trend is one whose time has come. Says Logan, "Natural and Homeopathic remedies are far better for most individuals than those filled with artificial colorings, fragrances and other non-essentials."



Logan continues, "The unique aspects of 7 Cream's formula are in the combination of ingredients including certified organic OMA Manuka Honey, Calendula (Calendula tincture is the homeopathic ingredient in 7 Cream), Shea Butter, Aloe Vera plus the highest quality Coconut, Avocado, Manuka and Neem Oils. 7 Cream is made with 70% organic ingredients and contains no parabens, mineral oil, fragrances, lanolin or propylene glycol. The unavoidable preservative and stabilizers are chosen for their gentleness and non-toxicity."



The 7 family consists of the cream, 7 Balm and 7 Soap, all of which are made with the highest quality organic ingredients. According to Logan, "7 Cream has its background in the homeopathic and naturopathic health field. It was developed and tested in a clinical setting over a period of several years. It was originally developed for practitioners and patients that prefer non-toxic, natural ingredients. Generally, apart from being a very good moisturizer, 7 Cream is most useful wherever the promotion of healing of damaged skin is called for, burns and wound healing in particular, but many conditions where there is inflammation of the skin can benefit from its use."



Logan goes on to tell of many uses for his cream product. "One of the most encouraging things we are getting feedback about is the dramatic effect 7 Cream is having on all types of burns. One of my patients who is a professional cook finds the cream takes away the pain of burns in minutes. We also have had testimonials from customers who are using it successfully as an after sun cream, insect bites and irritated skin. Additionally the unique blend of specialty oils: Shea, Avocado, Neem, Coconut, Manuka, are perfect for moisturizing dry skin."



About Robin Logan Consulting Inc

Robin Logan, FSHom, British Homeopath, the creator of the 7 Cream Product Line is the author of the best selling textbook, The Homeopathic Treatment of Eczema, Beaconsfield Homoeopathic Library (1998). In 1994, he was awarded a Fellowship by The Society of Homeopaths (UK) for his contribution to homeopathy. He served as a Director of the Society of Homeopaths for four years and was editor of the Society's professional journal, The Homeopath, for two years. For over 20 years, Robin searched for an effective, all purpose, healing skin cream to complement homeopathic treatments for his patients. Out of necessity, he drew from his more than 20 years of practical and clinical experience with thousands of patients to develop his first product, 7 Cream.



Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/7cream

Twitter: https://twitter.com/7cream_canada