Robin Romei's New British Music Single Release Scheduled for November 25th

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Robin Romei proudly announces the release of his second single titled "Effy/(We Are) The Underdogs," available worldwide on November 25, 2013. Hailing from southeast England, Robin Romei new British music single release comes at the tail end of Robin's successful UK tour. "Effy/(We Are) The Underdogs" is available now for pre-order on iTunes.



Robin's new single was engineered by Adrian Hall, who has worked with labels Sony's EMI, Universal and Atlantic Records, as well as artists such as The Clash, Alicia Keys and Leftfield. "Effy/(We Are) The Underdogs" was mastered at the infamous Metropolis Recording Studios and recorded at London's famed Premises Studios, where Lily Allen, Amy Winehouse, Arctic Monkeys and Adele have all recorded their tremendous vocal talent.



With a sound that has been described as rock and electro pop with hardrock and punk influences, Robin's new single was described by Dublin Castle on ReverbNation as "Billy Bragg fronting Duran Duran as remixed by David Guetta," further calling it "dynamic, and up for it big time."



With a cool vocal dynamic influenced by David Bowie, Robin's slightly dissonant vocal style sets him apart from other pop artists. Showing his unique vision, Robin's songs are mostly fast paced and showcase his connection to such rock and electronic artists as Depeche Mode, The Stone Roses and The Jam.



Born in Noth London, Robin grew up near Crawley, home of the British new wave band The Cure. As soon as he learned to play the guitar in his mid-teens, he wrote and recorded his own songs from his bedroom. In the last ten years, Robin has experienced many different sides of the music industry, from successfully charting in the Unsigned Myspace charts in 2008, to starting again after the demise of that platform, and on to reaching an audience through live shows and performances from 2009 onwards.



Robin now lives in the coastal town of Eastbourne where he writes his own original music focused on British life in a powerful and catchy pop formula. Looking ahead to 2014, Robin will release his second album at the end of January, two further singles, and is set for a UK tour during the summer months.



About Robin Romei

UK musician, writer and recording artist Robin Romei composes and arranges his own songs and performs live, backed by virtuoso musicians. He has previously toured Europe and the United States, with shows at such famous and prestigious locations as Whisky a Go Go and the Tramlines Festival. His second single, "Effy/(We Are) The Underdogs" is will be available November 25, 2013. For more information, visit http://www.robinromei.com.