Robinson Law LLC Opens Quakertown Workers' Compensation Attorney Office

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Robinson Law LLC, has opened up a new office located at 415 W Broad Street in Quakertown, PA. Making this the fifth location, it is used primarily for appointments only. Paula Robinson, Esq., founder of Robinson Law, has been practicing for over 26 years in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Robinson focuses on workers’ compensation and social security disability cases for those individuals who don’t have a voice and need the extra help. Robinson Law’s main office is conveniently located in The Robinson Building on West Swamp Road in Doylestown, PA.



Unlike larger firms, Robinson is the first point of contact. Robinson will meet with all clients in person or on the phone while being there throughout the litigation process, in and out of court.



With experience as a defense lawyer in workers’ compensation cases, Paula has many years experience and direct knowledge with various insurance companies, providing her a diverse competitive lead to maximize the recoveries for current clients.



About Robinson Law

Robinson Law offers legal services as a claimant representative in two main areas of practice: Workers’ Compensation and Social Security Disability. Robinson Law, LLC has been designed as a resource for clients and potential clients to educate, provide useful resources, and to answer frequently asked questions regarding processes and claims. Paula Robinson personally handles all cases and will review cases prior to making a professional recommendation. Please visit Robinson Law, LLC at http://www.robinsonlwyr.com or contact Paula Robinson directly at 215.530.7166.



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