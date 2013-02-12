Robinson Robert Ng & Associates Launches New Website

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Robinson Robert Ng & Associates , a San Jose and Bay Area, California law firm that specializes in employment-based and family-based immigration, announced the launch of their new website: http://rrnaplc.com/ . The Northern California immigration law firm’s new website is powered by Avvo Ignite and provides users with a firm overview, attorney profiles, details regarding their practice areas, and a resources page that includes helpful links.



In addition, the new website includes client reviews and an easy-to-use contact page.



California Immigration Attorney



For over 30 years, Robinson Robert Ng & Associates has specialized in family-based and employment-based immigration. The law firm provides personal attention to each client and takes care when advising clients on immigration, non-immigration visas, and naturalization.



In 1992 Patricia A. Luna joined the firm as an immigration attorney. Patricia has been practicing for over 20 years and is fluent in Spanish.



Both immigration attorneys at Robinson Robert Ng & Associates take the time to walk their clients through the immigration process.



The attorneys at Robinson Robert Ng & Associates stay up-to-date on the ever-changing policies and legislation relating to immigration. They have assisted major corporations such as Cisco Systems, Integrated Systems, Applied Materials and Fiserv with their employment-based immigration needs.



The firm also helps clients to apply for relief under the Violence Against Women Act and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.



Contacting Robinson Robert Ng & Associates



You can contact an immigration attorney at Robinson Robert Ng & Associates at (408) 474-0455 or visit the office in person at 2150 The Alameda, San Jose, California 95126. You can also find the firm on Facebook, LinkedIn or Google Plus. You can also schedule a consultation online using the firm's new contact page: http://rrnaplc.com/contact-us/