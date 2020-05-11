RobinXRF, the New Age YouTube Vlogger and Instagram Influencer

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Robin Faes a.k.a. RobinXRF is pleased to share with his followers and friends that his Instagram page is close to hitting the 45k mark of followers. Robin Faes, a young YouTube vlogger is all set his to gain popularity as a social media influencer on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and the others. Robin's real passion has always been games. Gaming videos have become extremely popular on YouTube whether it is with games such as Minecraft or Call of Duty. And Robin Faes seems to have mastered them all. He has started his YouTube journey in 2011 and since then there is no stopping his passion. During this process he also built his own fan base. With an aim to keep his subscribers going, Robin constantly keeps in touch with them through his vlogs and posts on social media.



As an avid gamer, gaming vlogs have become more than just entertainment for Robin. They are his passion and puts in a lot of hardwork and effort to make the vlogs interesting, entertaining and engaging. He also features videos on his latest travels to his favorite destinations and allows his fans to take a peek into his life. He is not just a talented gamer but a quick learner too. If there is anything else that is more passionate than games then it is his luxury sports car and his cute dog. Robin loves to hang out with his close knit friends in free time and doesn't leave a chance of getting to know about the latest happenings in the world of gaming.



To know more visit https://www.youtube.com/user/nibor789



About Robin Faes

Robin Faes a.k.a RobinXRF based at Switzerland is a 21 year old gaming vloggers who also does tutorials and many more on YouTube. Robin is one of the fastest growing vlogger with Instagram followers nearing 45k and going. Robin's interests and hobbies include cars, travel and lifestyle.



Contact



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/robinxrf/