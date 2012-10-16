Robo Business Leadership Summit in Pittsburgh Includes Seegrid

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Robo Business Leadership Summit attendees will meet high level industry robotics contacts in one location and apply ideas to implementation and shift business plans to profits. Industry leaders will learn from robotic expert presenters and hear from successful robotics companies unveiling revolutionary strategies, products & applications.



Seegrid will attend the Robo Business Leadership Summit. The Robo Business Leadership Conference is a 2 1/2-day event designed specifically to serve as a catalyst for commercial development and advancement of the robotics marketplace. Acclaimed as the premier business development event for the global robotics industry, where executives come together to accelerate the commercial advancement of robotics. The Summit will be October 22-24, 2012 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Marriott Pittsburgh City Center.



Pittsburgh-based Seegrid Corp. (http://www.seegrid.com), is the leading Robotic Industrial Truck manufacturer worldwide; industrial robots are creating more jobs in warehousing and manufacturing facilities. The company has recognized the economic change in manufacturing. There is a strong increased demand for driverless industrial robots to transport goods horizontally without wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGVs) systems. These industrial robots are manufactured in America and support American manufacturing and warehousing companies— keeping America at the forefront of innovation and technology.



