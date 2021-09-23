Robo-Delivery Relieves the Pressure on Delivery Networks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- Given the pressure on delivery networks and supply chains over the past year it's perhaps no surprise that many retailers have accelerated their use of tech in order to try and solve many of the issues that the pandemic created. One of the most prominent partnerships to do this right now is that between Walmart and Ford - the pair are collaborating in order to provide robo-delivery in specific locations around the country, including Washington DC and Miami. The new service will mean that orders will be delivered by autonomous test vehicles designed by Ford, with built in sensors and software designed and delivered by Argo AI. The idea is to introduce the new robo-delivery this year to specific areas and then expand it in the years to come. Autonomous delivery is a huge growth area, particularly given the forecasts for the expansion of the online shopping market over the next decade. It's predicted that American consumers will spend more than $100 million on delivery by 2025.



Established in 2013, Glocomms is a leading specialist recruiter supporting IT and technology jobs in USA. The firm has extensive experience in the sector, backing enterprises and individuals in a broad spectrum of fields, from cyber security to development & engineering, enterprise solutions, commercial services, data & analytics and cloud & infrastructure. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provides options for every scenario, from long-term hiring for resilience and growth to short-term coverage for spikes in demand and recovery. Glocomms partners with businesses across the tech sector and beyond, from those that are keen to innovate and disrupt to large international brands with an eye on evolving to a new level of digitization. The firm has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and has the resources, both nationwide and international, to help make key connections to support the growth of IT and technology jobs in USA.



From New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco, Glocomms operates across the USA. The firm is also fairly unique as a leading specialist recruiter to the tech sector with a robust international presence. The US team is part of a 1,000+ strong global workforce and the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The focus on people is part of the firm's internal approach too - consultants are consistently and regularly trained and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. This has allowed Glocomms to provide intuitive, agile and ongoing support even during the most challenging of times. There are currently many different IT and technology jobs in USA available via Glocomms including Cyber Defense Analyst, Senior Cloud Security Architect and Growth Marketing Manager.



"As many sectors have recovered from the uncertainty faced in 2020, https://www.glocomms.com iring has accelerated rapidly over the course of 2021. The talent market is more competitive than ever, and we remain committed to helping clients solve one of the top business challenges: talent," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "We're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.