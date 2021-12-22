Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2021 -- The Latest Released Robo-Taxi market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Robo-Taxi market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Robo-Taxi market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Robo-taxi market include Waymo, BMW, Tesla, Daimler, General Motors Cruise, Nissan-Renault, Volkswagen, Navya, Aptiv, Nvidia, Valeo, Baidu, Uber, Lyft, eaymile.



Automobile sector is facing unprecedented change, in technology, society and regulatory trends. Automotive is being re-shaped by shifts towards electrification, self-driving vehicles and shared mobility. The Robo-taxi (self-driving taxi) could ultimately take the global auto industry on a wild ride. Over the period of next two decades, the personal mobility has changed profoundly. Consumers, who increasingly view mobility as a service, want more choices for traveling between points A and B, including ride hailing, car sharing, and perhaps even self-driving "Robo-taxis." For automakers and such players, the proposed changes could replace the industry's traditional emphasis on "moving metal" with new schemes to capture greater profits per mile or per trip. This level of change is poised to have a significant effect on the vehicle and mobility market. Further, the change also influences market players in the industry and their profitability.

Market Breakdown by Applications: Passenger Carrier, Goods Carrier



Market Breakdown by Types: Passenger Car, Shuttle, Goods Carrier Vans.



Among two types of Robo-taxi application, passenger type is expected to dominate the market, however, the market for goods type Robo-taxi is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 127.73% over the forecast period owing to its increasing usage for delivering various products to the end consumer as several key companies like amazon and dominos are working on the Robo-taxi model of delivering their products. In terms of vehicle type; Robo-taxi market is bifurcated into passenger, shuttle and goods vehicle among these, shuttle and goods vehicle are expected to grow considerably, it is expected that shuttle and goods vehicle will grow at a CAGR of 126.39% and 127.73% respectively over the analyzed period owing to its increasing demand and nature of being cost-efficient.

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:



In order to better understand Market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry.



- Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal and taxation policies)

- Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs and foreign exchange rates)

- Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes and changes in lifestyles)

- Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research and development)

- Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

- Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal and sustainability)



Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Robo-taxi market include Waymo, BMW, Tesla, Daimler, General Motors Cruise, Nissan-Renault, Volkswagen, Navya, Aptiv, Nvidia, Valeo, Baidu, Uber, Lyft, eaymile



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



