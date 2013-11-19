Robocall Lawsuits for Illegal Cell Phone Calls & Texts Becoming More Prominent

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Many millions of Americans have said enough is enough when it comes to robocalls and unwanted texts on their cell phones. These calls and messages are more than a nuisance, they are a violation of federal law, and a growing number of robocall lawsuits are now being filed. Consumers are encouraged to take action to fight for their rights, as corporations large and small are being held responsible for illegal robocalling.



Robocalls on cell phones violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991. The TCPA is the legislation which set up consumer safeguards such as the National Do Not Call Registry. The Federal Trade Commission has a $500 penalty in place for each illegal call, or a $1,500 penalty for each willful violation of the law. This includes calls which are prerecorded messages, text messages, or faxes.



The FTC states that it receives 200,000 complaints per month regarding illegal robocalling, and in 2012, it filed suit against multiple companies who were involved in the "Rachel from Cardholder Services" scam.



Over the past two years, several more prominent companies have also settled robocall lawsuits filed against them by consumers, including a settlement byBank of America, $32 million, and Sallie Mae, $24 million. Other large companies facing legal action include Dell, Coca-Cola and ADT Security, along with a host of smaller banks, debt collectors and financial companies.



For more than 20 years, Jami S. Oliver of Oliver Law Office has dedicated her practice to working on behalf of consumers who have been wronged due to the negligence and intentional actions of others, including large corporations, holding them accountable.



Call Oliver Law Office at 1.866.JSO.LAWS for more information on robocall lawsuits, and how Jami S. Oliver may be able to help. Additional information on Oliver Law Office is available online at sss.JamiOliver.com.



About Oliver Law Offices, Inc.

Oliver Law Office was founded by Jami S. Oliver, Esq. in approximately 2000. Located in Columbus, the Ohio personal injury and product liability firm is steadfastly dedicated to seeking justice for those who have been injured or wronged due to the negligence or intentional acts of others. Prospective clients may visit www.JamiOliver.com for more information, or call 1.866.JSO.LAWS for a consultation. Most consultations are free of charge.