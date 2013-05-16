Robot Alchemy: Androids, Cyborgs, and the Magic of Artificial Life

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Come and take a thrilling excursion across the robot galaxy. Discover the incredible artificial creatures that move and talk—and kill!



You will see a startling future in which science and alchemy turn everything upside down. Robotic life thrives; machines conquer the workplace, and humanity shrinks before the advance of a superior life form.



Artificial life—androids, cyborgs, robots—magically prosper while Homo Sapiens, creator of robotics, must now bow to the strange new creature, who is stronger, more cunning, and more lethal.



Hundreds of color photos illustrate a near future in which a bold and intelligent Avatar rules a planetary kingdom of machines, and the vast majority of humans grow extinct, deemed unworthy of life extension.



This astonishing new book predicts that within 25 years, robotic machines will have literally taken over the world. Humankind is now busily involved in creating its own successors. Robots will prove to be a "better breed," outdoing humans in every field.



Mass unemployment will result as factories are robotized and robots take over millions of service and construction jobs.



DARPA is now spending billions to develop a robotic military force, including drones and hunter/killer robots. Soon, there will be no place to hide as swarms of nanorobots scan the skies and even gather in homes and on city streets watching and surveying. The U.S. Army has developed the EATR robot designed to use sticks, branches, limbs off trees for energy. The EATR can even consider dead human bodies for fuel. Shades of Soylent Green. Meanwhile, Japan has Titanoboa, a frightening 50-foot long snake robot.



It all adds up to amazing technological changes in our lives and in the economy. The impact of robots will suddenly be so huge it will dwarf problems such as immigration, gun control, and crime.



