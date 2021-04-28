New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- Robot Assisted Surgical Systems Market Size – USD 5.86 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.8%, Market Trends – Extensive usage of the surgical robots in the minimally invasive surgeries in ambulatory surgical care units.



The Global Robot Assisted Surgical Systems Market is forecast to reach USD 17.80 billion by 2027. The Global Robot Assisted Surgical Systems market is being driven at a monumental rate as the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers around the world are rapidly adopting the robotic surgical systems for its ability to operate in complex procedures with minute precision, control and flexibility compared to any other conventional manual procedures. Robot assisted surgical systems were initially employed in the minimally invasive surgery techniques, but its splendid accuracy has brought in the applicability of the robotic assistance in certain open surgical procedures also.



Robotic surgical techniques include less invasions, smaller or less noticeable scars, fewer complications such as surgical site infection, and also help in quicker recovery. The impressive success rate of the robot assisted surgeries have created a massive concussion in the medical surgery. More and more surgeons and hospitals are being inclined to incorporate robot assisted surgical techniques for attaining super precision in the surgery. Adoption of advanced technological systems and high interest in capturing untapped economies are expected to play vital role in impelling the market growth. For instance, Monogram Orthopaedics a U.S. based company has developed a robotic system Monogram- it custom prints a hip or knee and uses a surgical robotics system for the implants.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Medrobotics Corporation, Medtronic, Transenterix, Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Omnilife Science, Inc., CMR Surgical, Transenterix, Inc., and Smith & Nephew, among others.



The COVID-19 impact:



As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are quickly changing their practice and purchasing priorities to meet the required demand of a pandemic. Over a couple of months, this crisis has had a direct impact on the robot assisted surgical systems development rates as the equipment manufacturing units have been disrupted. Also, the disturbances in the regular supply chain have caused the companies to create new supply chains that are more expensive and takes a lot more time to satisfy the need for catalysts in different areas of the healthcare equipment industry, seeing an unprecedented degree of activity associated with the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The core advantages that can be ascertained by applying the robot assisted surgical systems in medical procedures are greater visualization ability, enhanced dexterity and precision in invasion.



Apart from the complete robotic procedures, the robotic assistance is widely employed in the traditional procedures for its advanced visibility that allows the surgeons to observe the site better and hi-tech robotic assistance mechanisms & accessories heightens the accuracy of the invasions.



The surgical robots sub-segment held the highest market share in 2019 as this require an extensive investment to design and develop and also widely used in the full-fledged robotic surgeries. Surgical robotics type incorporates flexible robotics, data science, surgical intelligence, micro-instrumentation, and other technologies for surgical, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.



In 2019, CMR Surgical a UK based company raised a USD 240 million Series C round for its Versius surgical robot launch in emerging economies in Asia and in developed nations in Europe. However, many surgeons are unfamiliar about the use of robotics in healthcare, and also due to mechanical failures associated with surgeries are the factors restraining the market.



Medrobotics Corp, in 2017 had announced that it had received FDA regulatory clearance for its Flex Robotic Systemin for performing colorectal surgeries in the United States. Medrobotics was the first company to offer minimally invasive, steerable, and shapeable robotic products for colorectal operations in the U.S.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the robot assisted surgical systems market on the basis of type, component, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Surgical Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Emergency Response & Utility Robots

Others



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hardware

Software



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery

Emergency Response Robotic System

Utility Robotic System

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

