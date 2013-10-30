Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Robot Cars and Trucks: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019 market report to its offering

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as robot cars and trucks permit users to implement automated driving.



IBM and Google are sure to be a significant software vendors for all the robot car and truck market participants. IBM has a huge head start with its excellent middleware branded integrated solutions that are hardened and reliable.



As automated process hits the auto industry as a disruptive force, it parallels the automated piloting of the airline industry that saw significant labor savings implementation. Automated vehicle driving can be done anywhere just by connecting the car to the adaptive cruise control, adaptive steering and braking, and lane assist systems.



Robot cars and trucks incrementally add automated process to driving. As software is added to cars and trucks it is done in concert with modification to the steering, breaking, and other automotive systems. Autonomous functions for vehicles are increasingly adopted.



Change is incremental, we do not have fully functioning robot cars immediately, rather, steering, collision avoidance, parking, test driving, series of camera and radar based monitoring systems, lane assist, and adaptive cruise control are being implemented, presaging rapid adoption of robot cars and trucks as the various functions mature and work in the real world.



According to Susan Eustis, team leader for the preparation of the study, "The market for robot car and truck vehicles is anticipated to expand in parallel with the deployment of appropriate roadway controls funded by government programs. The large public investments for robot vehicles so far has been for development of technology that works for military purposes.



The robot car designs amalgamate a group of features to represent an automated process solution. These include the hardware, the software middleware, the steering system, adaptive cruise control, numerous software applications, an integrated systems approach, and related services. Significant investments in research and development are necessary as the emerging robot cars and trucks industry builds on incremental technology roll outs.



Robot car and truck commercial autonomous car market shipments forecasts indicate that markets beginning to develop in 2014 will rise to $3.6 billion by 2019. Growth is a result of various moves toward autonomous vehicles that park themselves, provide automated steering, are used as test vehicles, are used as mapping vehicles, and that provide driver alerts but fall sort of complete robotically operated car vehicles.



Market driving forces relate primarily to the need for increased safety and personizalization for autos. Car manufacturers are positioning with robot car models to meet demand at the high end. Many robot vehicle car vendors are making automation for personal vehicles and trucks a reality.



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This robot car and truck shipment analysis is based on consideration of the metrics for the number of cars shipped, percent of cars outfitted with automated cruise control, and probable market penetrations of robot cars. Experience using the robot cars and trucks is another factor that contributes to development of triangulation regarding market forecasts for the sector.



Companies Profiled



Market Leaders



Google



BMW



Daimler



General Dynamics



GM



Kairos



Mitsubshi



Ford



Tesla



AG/Mercedes-Benz Fuji



Lockheed Martin



iRobot



Nissan



Toyota



Market Participants



Allen Vanguard



Audi



BAE Systems



Boston Dynamics



Bosch Group



Evatran Group



BMW



Buick Group



Chrysler / Dodge



Daimler AG/Mercedes-Benz



ECA Robotics



Elbit Systems



Evatran Group



Ford / Lincoln



Fuji Heavy Industries / Subaru



General Dynamics



Google Self-Driving Car



GM / Cadillac



iRobot Revenue



Kairos Autonomi



Kongsberg



Jaguar Land Rover



Lockheed Martin



Mesa Robotics



Mitsubishi



Nissan



Qualcomm



Thales Group



Toyota / Lexus



Vecna Technologies



Volkswagen / Porsche



Volvo



Visteon



WiTricity



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