Robot City on Dunbartonshire Tour

Glasgow, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Primary school pupils in West and East Dunbartonshire will be treated to a visit from renowned author of the Robot City series, Paul Collicutt. Paul will tour round schools in Dunbartonshire with the Scottish Friendly Children’s Book Tour from Monday 18 June to Friday 22 June.



There are 10 events, with 352 pupils from primary 4 to primary 7 getting the chance to be inspired by the author. The tour will start with Paul visiting pupils in Highdykes Primary School and Gartocharn Primary School in Alexandria on Monday 18.



On Tuesday, he will visit Whitecrook Primary School and Carleith Primary School in Clydebank, followed by St Joseph’s Primary School in Clydebank and St Andrews Primary School in Bearsden on Wednesday 20 June. On Thursday 21 June Paul will visit pupils in Milngavie Primary School and Colquhoun Park Primary School in Bearsden. Finally he will visit Lenzie Primary School and Craighead Primary School in Milton of Campsie.



Paul was born in Chester and graduated from Brighton Art College in 1984 with a degree in graphic illustration, he is best known for his Robot City series. The series is set in a city where robots and humans work together. The robots vary in size depending on their function, for example Curtis the Colossal Coastguard, is a giant robot, who pulls boats from the water if they are in distress.



The retro designed books help teach children about working well with others within society. The series is one of few that are aimed at the early-to-mid primary range.



Paul’s books have been very successful with the first in the Robot City series, “City in Peril” being shortlisted for the 2010 Surrey Libraries’ Children Book Award. Paul commented: “I’m really looking forward to the tour of East and West Dunbartonshire with the Scottish Book Trust. I did a day with them a couple of years back when I was taking part in the Edinburgh Literary Festival and it was absolutely one of the best experiences I have ever had on school visits. I still have some of the drawings the children did on those visits and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do on this tour when we bring Robot City to East and West Dunbartonshire.”



Michael Merillo, acting children’s events manager at Scottish Book Trust added: “ Paul’s books are unique in the sense that they teach and inspire children, about tolerance and acceptance in society. We are excited to see how the children react and interact with Paul on tour.”



Calum Bennie, marketing manager for Scottish Friendly said: “The aim of the Scottish Friendly Children’s Book Tour is to inspire the writers of tomorrow to be creative, by authors giving insight into how they create successful novels. Increasingly technology has played an influential role in modern life, and it will be fascinating to see how young people engage with the idea that robots and machines could play a bigger role society in future years.”



Notes to Editors Tour dates for media and photographers to attend – Please RSVP to adowns@3x1.com – 0141 221 0707 Monday 18th June 9:30am – Highdykes Primary School, Alexandria 1:30pm – Gartocharn Primary School, Alexandria Tuesday 19th June 9:30am – Whitecrook Primary School, Clydebank 1:15pm – Carleith Primary School, Clydebank Wednesday 20th June 9:30am – St Joseph’s Primary School, Clydebank 1:00pm – St Andrews Primary School, Bearsden Thursday 21st June 9:15am – Milngavie Primary School, Milngavie 1:00pm – Colquhoun Park Primary School, Bearsden Friday 22nd June 9:30am – Lenzie Primary School, Lenzie 1:30pm – Craighead Primary School, Milton of Campsie



About The Scottish Friendly Children’s Book Tour

The Scottish Friendly Children’s Book Tour has been running since 1998. It tours throughout Scotland’s urban, rural, and remote communities and has already visited every single Scottish local authority. Scottish Friendly Assurance is a progressive and modern financial services group. It provides investors and their families with a wide range of products. http://www.scottishfriendly.co.uk Scottish Book Trust is the leading agency for the promotion of literature, reading and writing in Scotland, developing innovative projects to encourage adults and children to read, write and be inspired by books http://www.scottishbooktrust.com