Robot Controller, Integrator and Software Market Report and Analysis - Global Forecast to 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2023 -- The global robot controller, integrator, and software market was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.



The increasing demand for industrial automation as well as technological advancements in electrical and electronics, automotive and e-commerce, and logistics industries is driving the growth of the robot controller, integrator, and software market. The rising collaboration between robot manufacturers and integrators owing to the need to integrate artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT capabilities into robotic systems to amplify their capabilities require advanced robot controller, integrator, and software.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=242281735



Based on type, the controller segment is expected to account largest market share during the forecast period.



The controller segment is projected to account for a significant market share during the forecast period. The burgeoning market for robot controllers is propelled by a confluence of factors, including escalating demand for automation across industries seeking enhanced operational efficiency and productivity. Rapid technological advancements, featuring faster processing speeds and expanded connectivity options, are driving the adoption of sophisticated robot controllers capable of intricate I/O sequencing, precise motion planning, and seamless communication with diverse devices via field-bus networks. Furthermore, the evolving landscape of manufacturing and logistics, coupled with the need for cost optimization, is fostering the demand for controllers that offer versatile integration, simplified system management, and reduced wiring complexities, fueling the growth of the robot controller segment.



Based on robot type, service robot segment is projected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period



The service robot market is propelled by factors including the need to address labor shortages and reduce costs through automation, technological advancements in AI and sensors, and the demand for efficient solutions in e-commerce and logistics. The aging population drives adoption in healthcare and eldercare, while safety concerns in hazardous environments favor robot deployment. Enhanced customer experiences, regulatory support, collaborative technological efforts, and environmental considerations further contribute to the expanding role of service robots across industries, from personalized retail interactions to space exploration and research.



Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow fastest for the robot controller, integrator and software market



The scope of the robot controller, integrator, and software market in the Asia Pacific includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The region is experiencing the fastest growth due to the increasing adoption of industrial automation and the growing automotive and semiconductor industries. As Asia Pacific is a significant automobile manufacturing hub, the adoption of robots are high in the region. The companies such as Toyota, Hyundai, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Nissan have a presence in the countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea.



Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=242281735



Key Market Players



The robot controller, integrator and software comoanies is dominated by a few globally established players such as ABB (Switzerland), FANUC(Japan),Yaskawa Electrics (Japan), KUKA(Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Denso (Japan), ACEITA (US), Brain (US), Dynamic Robotics (India), KEBA (Austria) and so on.