Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- Asia Pacific robot sensor market size will register a robust 15% CAGR during forecast timeline. The region is witnessing increasing replacement of workers with automated robots across industries. In addition, dropping robot sensor costs are propelling the industry growth in the region.



Increasing deployment of machine sensors in North America and Europe for household and medical applications such as window washers and surgical operators is expected to boost the robot sensor market scope. These regions are facing surging demand for robot sensors to realize more sophisticated automation technology for achieving greater efficiency in manufacturing processes.



Positive application outlook in defense, construction, logistics and agriculture industries is fostering the business growth across Europe and North America. The industry is witnessing robust demand globally for logistics service robot sensors to boost the operational efficiency in applications such as pick up and placement of objects and loading and unloading of containers.



Advancements in sensor technology along with integration of ultrasonic and visual sensors will complement robot sensor market outlook over 2018-2024.



Global robot sensor market is anticipated to gained immense traction in the coming years. This can be majorly attributed to growing use of collaborative robots due to the emergence if industrial revolution 4.0. Manufacturers are increasingly implementing autonomous robots in production facilities to accomplish complex tasks with simplicity and precision and ensure human safety.



Force torque product segment in global robot sensor market is projected to record over 12.5% CAGR between 2018-2024. These sensors are incorporated in robotic arms and offer efficient object-sensing capabilities to the machine. Force torque robot sensors are widely employed in smart factories for a range of diverse applications.



Laser range robot sensor industry share was valued at more than USD 390 million during 2017. Laser range sensors or LiDAR sensors are prominently used across various end-use sectors primarily due to lower installation and maintenance costs.



Innovations in sensor technology such as the advent of 3D imaging sensors and miniaturization is expected to significantly accelerate the business growth. Implementation of 3D imaging technology in industries and production facilities for pick and place applications considerably reduces human effort and speeds up the overall manufacturing process.



The Major players reported in the Robot Sensor Market include:



- ams AG

- ATI Industrial Automation

- Baumer Group

- Carlo Gavazzi Automation

- Cognex Corporation

- Datalogic

- Epson America Inc.

- FANUC America Corporation

- Honeywell

- Infineon Technologies

- KEYENCE CORPORATION

- OMRON Group

- Robotiq

- Rockwell Automation

- SensoPart

- SICK

- Schneider Electric

- Turck USA

- Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.



These advanced technologies are being increasingly incorporated in automated as well collaborative robots worldwide. Shifting trend towards use of sophisticated technology in manufacturing processes is enabling industry players to launch cost-effective sensors for robots, which will present promising growth opportunities for robot sensor market players.



Strong demand for force torque machine sensors in the Asia Pacific region owing to a booming manufacturing sector will drive the regional market demand. This can be attributed to increasing deployment of collaborative robots in production plants based in China and South Korea.



