Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Overview

Over the past few years automation is playing major role in helping association to achieve their digital transformation plans. Robotic desktop automation is tool that has been designed to deliver several, short, record-and-replay tactical automations to navigate system on desktops. Use of this is beneficial for the business users working in front and back offices, across different departments, can record process and having software to deploy within hours. In addition, it is these tools can install on a single machine for one user and can perform tasks such as excel automation, file transfers, helps end user to solve the problem of tedious, manual tasks within their daily activities. Increasing demand from customer service organization is booming the robotics desktop automation tools in the market.



Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Segmentation: by Type (Professional Services, Training Services), Application (IT and Telecom, Banking And Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, Retail, Utilities), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Functionality (Web browser automation, Automated data scraping and extraction, Report generation and distribution, File transfer automation, GUI Automation, Microsoft Application Automation)



Market Trend:

- The emergence of RDA for an automated HR process



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Interest in Robotic Desktop Automation or Attended Automation is key Driving Factor of Growth

- Demand to Increase Employee Desktop Productivity

- Increasing Demand in Talent Acquisition Processes



Challenges:

- Potential Security Threat and Limit to Scale

- Challenge to maintain and scale



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



