Robotic Fiction Evaporates in New Seegrid Whitepaper

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Most robots are designed to be a helping hand or a high-tech tool. They help people with tasks that would be difficult, unsafe, boring, or repetitive for a human to perform. The first industrial robots performed tasks that were, “Hot, Heavy, or Hazardous,” the three-H’s, performing tasks that were too difficult or too dangerous for people. Robots exhibit varying degrees of autonomous behavior; many robots are programmed to faithfully carry out specific repetitive actions without variation and with an extremely high degree of accuracy. These actions are determined by programmed routines that specify the direction, acceleration, velocity, deceleration, and distance of a series of coordinated motions. Sometimes they mimic the motions of humans exactly, and other times they improve upon it, moving faster, more precisely, or more smoothly than humans.



In a new white paper, just issued by Seegrid Corp., the company takes an in-depth examination determining the truth about robotics. Real world applications, pros and cons are carefully explored in this in-depth analysis. Separating fact from fiction is not easy. To read the entire comprehensive white paper, go to: http://www.seegrid.com/whitepaper.



The new white paper examines the impacts of robotics on employment, safety, quality, productivity, and efficiency. Typical applications of robots include: transportation, welding, painting, assembly, picking and placing products, packaging and palletizing, product inspection, and testing. All of these robotic tasks are accomplished with high endurance, speed, and precision.



About Seegrid Corp.

Pittsburgh-based Seegrid Corp. (http://www.seegrid.com), is the leading in Robotic Industrial Truck manufacturer worldwide; industrial robots are creating more jobs in warehousing and manufacturing facilities. The company has recognized the economic change in manufacturing. There is a strong increased demand for driverless industrial robots to transport goods horizontally without wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGVs) systems. These industrial robots are manufactured in America and support American manufacturing and warehousing companies— keeping America at the forefront of innovation and technology.



