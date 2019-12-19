Robotic Lawn Mower Market L Opportunities L Outlook

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- The Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market size is anticipated increasing from USD 533 million in 2018 to a value of USD 1,261 million by 2025 driven by the extensive use of robots for applications such as floor cleaning, lawn mowing, and assistance services. The emerging trend of smart homes is expected to drive the market for robotic lawnmowers.



The residential segment is one of the largest segments of the robotic lawn mower market during the forecast period. Robotic lawnmower has several benefits such as noise-free operation, precision, low maintenance costs, and lower human intervention, which is driving its demand. The increasing number of residential areas coupled with high consumer adoption for automation within their homes is expected to drive market growth.



Several end-users prefer either medium-sized or large-sized lawnmowers. There is no doubt that both segments are going to increase at the fastest rate. On the other side, lower segment mover is growing at a slower rate. In developed countries, the lawn area is also increasing day by day. This leads to an increase in the demand for large-sized and medium-sized lawnmowers. There are several other reasons such as superior product mix for the area and affordable rate. Medium-sized lawn mowers are expected to be one of the largest segment during the forecast period in the robotic lawn mower market. It has been used in several places such as parks, commercial spaces, and golf courses. Medium-sized robotics lawn mowers are estimated to be the largest segment because of its higher level of penetration.



European people have historically spent a lot of time building and cultivating lawns, but things are beginning to change as a younger, urban population is beginning to grow and flat living is becoming a standard practice. On the other hand, the population that typically has a lawn is the generation that is slightly older. Lawn mowing is a cumbersome job and the residents in the region refrain from relying on professionals. Thus, these factors are driving the robotic lawn mower market in Europe over the next few years.



There are several key players in the robotic lawn mower market such as The Husqvarna Group in Sweden, STIGA SPA in Italy, and Robert Bosch in Germany. There are several other key players which are growing at the fastest rate such as Zucchetti BraciCentro Sistemi Spa in Italy, Yamabiko corporation in Japan, and Deere and Company in the US. One of the key strategies adopted by major companies is partnerships and expansions.