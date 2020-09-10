Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- Global Robotic Parking Systems Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Parkplus (United States), Serva Transport Systems (Germany), Shenzhen Yeefung Automation Technology (China), MHE-Demag (Singapore), Stanley Robotics (France), AIM Inc. (United States), Fata Automation (United States), A.P.T. Parking Technologies (United States), LoDige Industries (Germany) and Smart City Robotics (Abu Dhabi)



Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/25013-global-robotic-parking-systems-market



The rising unavailability or the limited availability of parking spaces coupled with the increasing number of vehicles have resulted in heavy traffic congestion in several regions and countries. Moreover, it is observed that the drivers searching for vacant parking spaces account for approximately 40% of the total traffic congestion. Thus enhancing the need for a robotic Parking system across the countries. In addition to that, the main reason people want this parking space is that the time spent in finding parking space, results in wastage of fuel and increased emission. As per the study done in the market, it is seen that the German driver spends, on average, 41 hours on searching parking spaces each year. Hence causing the country to cost around USD 45 billion which included the cost of wasted time, fuel, and emission. Hence all the aforementioned reasons are sufficient to drive the market forces. This growth is primarily driven by The Growing Population in Urban Areas has put Enormous Pressure on Parking Infrastructure and Necessitated the Expansion of the Available Infrastructure and Increasing per Capita Income, Improved Lifestyle, and Increasing Demand for Personal Mobility has Increased the Sales of Vehicles in Metropolitan Cities.



Market Drivers

- The Growing Population in Urban Areas has put Enormous Pressure on Parking Infrastructure and Necessitated the Expansion of the Available Infrastructure

- Increasing per Capita Income, Improved Lifestyle, and Increasing Demand for Personal Mobility has Increased the Sales of Vehicles in Metropolitan Cities



Market Trend: The adoption of smart cities with high-rise buildings has grown significantly. Thus implementing the need for smart parking. As per the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, the developers are focusing on reducing emissions and offering low emission sustainable homes. For example, the Beacon residential facility in London offers zero-emission sustainable homes with a fully automated parking system with 320 parking spaces. Hence, increasing the trend in this market space.



Restraints

- High Complexity of the System and Issues With Quality Control

- Concern Related to the Malfunctioning of Electronic Components



Opportunities: The rising benefits and advantages of the robotic parking system coupled with the increasing number of vehicles are providing an opportunity in this market. For example, global automotive sales reached a record-breaking 90 million in 2017 which was 2.7 percent growth since 2016. In addition to that, the advantages of the automated parking system over conventional parking systems are increased efficiency by 35%-40% and have increased capacity by 40%-50%.

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/25013-global-robotic-parking-systems-market



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Robotic Parking Systems market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Robotic Parking Systems market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Robotic Parking Systems market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Get Reasonable Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/25013-global-robotic-parking-systems-market



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Robotic Parking Systems Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Robotic Parking Systems Market

The report highlights Robotic Parking Systems market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Robotic Parking Systems, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Robotic Parking Systems Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Robotic Parking Systems Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Robotic Parking Systems Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Robotic Parking Systems Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Robotic Parking Systems Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Robotic Parking Systems Using Standalone AGVs, Robotic Parking Systems Using AGVs With Peripherals), Application (Commercial, Residential, Other End Users), Component Type (Software, Hardware), Automation Level (Semi-Automated, Fully-Automated), Technology (Sensor Technology, Mobile Technology, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology, Other technologies), System Type (Rail Guided Cart (RGC) System, Crane System, Tower Systems, Puzzle System, Silo System, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) System, Multi Parking, Rotary Carousel, Speedy Parking, Shuttle System, Optima Parking), Design Model Type (Electro-Mechanical, Hydraulic), Platform Type (Non-Palleted, Palleted), Service Type (Vehicle Detection Solutions, Monitoring & Reporting Services, Integrated Payments, Space Reservation Services), Number of Levels (More Than Level 15, Level 5-Level 10, Less Than Level 5))

5.1 Global Robotic Parking Systems Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Robotic Parking Systems Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Robotic Parking Systems Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Robotic Parking Systems Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Robotic Parking Systems Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Robotic Parking Systems Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



About Advance Market Analytics

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies' revenues.



Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.