Definition:

Robotic pet dogs are designed such that it resembles dog in behavior and appearance. Most of it has been appeared as a toy and fiction. However, it is an effective way to eliminate depression, anxiety and distress. These robotic pet dogs performs similar activities as that of live dogs such as winking of eyes, wagging tail and bark. Moreover, it is being manufactured with ecofriendly raw materials to eliminate the issues associated with it. These factors and benefits are increasing the market growth



Market Trend:

Adoption of robotic toys made of ecofriendly materials

Technological improvements in robotic pet dogs



Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of robotic pet dogs among children

Rising adoption of multichannel marketing is fueling the market growth



Opportunities:

Growing geriatric population suffering from depression and anxiety

Efficiency of robotic pet dogs for entertaining the aged population



The Global Robotic Pet Dogs Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Multifunction, Mono functional), Application (Video recording and Monitoring, Pet Entertainment, Pet Feeding), Distribution (Online, Speciality Stores, Department Stores)



In August 2019, Hasbro has entered into the agreement to acquire eOne. This acquisition will add global family brand that will deliver the strong operating brands.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



