Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- Robotic Process Automation Industry



Description



The goal of this study is to provide readers with an understanding of recent market trends in the robotic process automation (RPA) market and the services provided under RPA.



The goal of this study is also to provide a more in-depth look at the top-tier RPA companies as well as some of the second-tier companies to look for in the near future, and to note the technological changes within the RPA industry that are most likely to play an important role in the years to come. More specifically, the objectives include identifying companies that are considered the leaders in their field and the technological means these companies are using to exploit their markets and dominate their field.



Report Scope:



This report is focused on ten companies in the RPA market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed. This report explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions in recent times.



The scope also includes an analysis of the RPA market based on type, process, operation, industry and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided at the global level for these segments. The RPA market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Estimated values used are based on total revenues of the tools and service providers. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.



This report covers analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2024 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projection from 2019 to 2024. Estimated values are based on the total revenues of the RPA tools and service providers.



Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4476848-robotic-process-automation-market-overview-and-top-ten-companies



Report Includes:



- An overview of the top ten robotic process automation companies and detailed description of their main business segments, products, financial performance and developments & strategies

- Analyses of robotic process automation market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Information on types of robotic process automation tasks and identification of their capabilities with the greatest commercial potential

- Analysis of the drivers and constraints that will shape the market

- Coverage of segmental and regional performance, technology advancements, and awards & recognitions of these top ten companies



Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

What is RPA?

Need for RPA

RPA Checklist

Technology

Scalability

Security

Total Cost of Ownership

Ease of Use

Vendor Experience

Maintenance and Support

Quick Deployment

RPA Applications for Industries

RPA Lifecycle

Analysis and Planning



Top 10 Companies

Robotic Process Automation: Top Five Market Players

UiPath

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

NICE

Pegasystems

Key Companies and Partners

Pricing

Usability

Strategy Analysis



Chapter 5 Company Profiles

AUTOMATION ANYWHERE INC.

BLUE PRISM

EDGEVERVE SYSTEMS LTD.

HELPSYSTEMS

KOFAX INC.

NICE ROBOTIC AUTOMATION

NTT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY CORP.

OPENCONNECT SYSTEMS INC.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UIPATH INC.



Continued...



Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4476848-robotic-process-automation-market-overview-and-top-ten-companies







Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)