Description
The goal of this study is to provide readers with an understanding of recent market trends in the robotic process automation (RPA) market and the services provided under RPA.
The goal of this study is also to provide a more in-depth look at the top-tier RPA companies as well as some of the second-tier companies to look for in the near future, and to note the technological changes within the RPA industry that are most likely to play an important role in the years to come. More specifically, the objectives include identifying companies that are considered the leaders in their field and the technological means these companies are using to exploit their markets and dominate their field.
Report Scope:
This report is focused on ten companies in the RPA market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed. This report explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions in recent times.
The scope also includes an analysis of the RPA market based on type, process, operation, industry and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided at the global level for these segments. The RPA market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).
Estimated values used are based on total revenues of the tools and service providers. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.
This report covers analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2024 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projection from 2019 to 2024. Estimated values are based on the total revenues of the RPA tools and service providers.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the top ten robotic process automation companies and detailed description of their main business segments, products, financial performance and developments & strategies
- Analyses of robotic process automation market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Information on types of robotic process automation tasks and identification of their capabilities with the greatest commercial potential
- Analysis of the drivers and constraints that will shape the market
- Coverage of segmental and regional performance, technology advancements, and awards & recognitions of these top ten companies
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Intended Audience
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Overview
What is RPA?
Need for RPA
RPA Checklist
Technology
Scalability
Security
Total Cost of Ownership
Ease of Use
Vendor Experience
Maintenance and Support
Quick Deployment
RPA Applications for Industries
RPA Lifecycle
Analysis and Planning
Top 10 Companies
Robotic Process Automation: Top Five Market Players
UiPath
Automation Anywhere
Blue Prism
NICE
Pegasystems
Key Companies and Partners
Pricing
Usability
Strategy Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
AUTOMATION ANYWHERE INC.
BLUE PRISM
EDGEVERVE SYSTEMS LTD.
HELPSYSTEMS
KOFAX INC.
NICE ROBOTIC AUTOMATION
NTT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY CORP.
OPENCONNECT SYSTEMS INC.
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UIPATH INC.
Continued...
