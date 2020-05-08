Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Robotic process automation market is anticipated to witness ascending growth across various regions, with Europe contributing predominantly towards the business expansion. The presence of manufacturing and logistics companies across the region are predicted to impel Europe RPA industry. RPA technology helps in streamlining the logistic operations with an intent to obtaining an overwhelming advancement in the cycle time and improving the consumer experience.



Burgeoning demands for customer support to process the consumer requests across numerous sectors including the insurance, telecommunications, government, and others, will positively spur the business growth in the Australia region.



The innate demands for advanced automated technology to effectively accomplish complex tasks with an intent to reducing the human errors and human intervention is likely to propel robotic process automation market trends during 2017-2024.



Numerous firms have been adopting the RPA technology to augment their capabilities, performance, and minimize the operational costs which would in turn, stimulate the business dynamics on a large scale over the forecast period. Industry analysts claim that an automation shift from humans to robots would necessarily create a profitable roadmap for the Robotic process automation market.



Reliable sources cite that the RPA technologies bear the tremendous potential to revolutionize the way organizations function and aid various other business processes.



Moreover, the Robotic process automation market has been observing overwhelming momentum over the past years due to the software's extensive use for business process management. Proliferating repute of the BPM solutions has led to the urgent need of automating the SMEs to maintain a strong foothold in the global market. This can solely be achieved by the robotic process automation software, which in turn, will bolster the global robotic process automation industry outlook by the end of 2024.



Spanned by an expansive application gamut including the product penetration in IT and telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, retail, and various other sectors, would enable the robot process automation market to foresee hefty proceeds in the forthcoming years.



The IT and telecom sector of the Robotic process automation market share is likely to accrue noteworthy gains during the span of seven years owing to its proficiency of bridging a gap between highly supported transformation projects through the automation processes.



BFSI, on the other hand, is projected to observe massive traction across the Robotic process automation market globally. This growth is ascribed to accuracy and the effectiveness offered by the automated systems to immediately address the regulatory compliance issues. It has been apprehended that the RPA systems in BFSI sector bridge the connection between the BPM and ERP systems, thereby proliferating the growth statistics.



Key Companies: - Automation Anywhere Inc., IBM Corporation, Ipsoft, Inc., Nice System Ltd., Redwood Software Inc., Uipath, Xerox Corporation



The increasing focus of industry conglomerates towards the upgradation of their services would lead the global Robotic process automation market to be valued at a remuneration of USD 5 billion by the end of 2024.



