Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market 2020 Developments, Competitive Analysis to 2023

Scope of the Report



The report entitled Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023), provides in-depth analysis of the global robotic process automation, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report provides analysis of the robotic process automation market by value, by operation, by solution, by type and by region. The report further provides detailed regional analysis of the global robotic process automation market by value.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global robotic process automation has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the robotic process automation market are NICE System Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Blue Prism Group PLC and Automation Anywhere Inc. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.



The Main objectives of this report are:



To analyze global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Robotic process automation (RPA) is a software, which can be programmed to perform numerous tasks such as manipulation of data, process automation etc. At the initial stage RPA system imitates human interventions which interact with internal information technology systems. The technology is a non-invasive application which requires minimal integration with the recent software setup of the organization and helps to make the companys operation productive and efficient.



The robotic process automation is performed with the help of bots or software robots, which simulates the action of the end-user by the use of rule based logic. The bots developed for the robotic process automation application consist of action bots, UI bots and capture bots.



The robotic process automation platform provides functional and operational attributes. Functional attributes include virtual integration, real-time auditability, high alertness and simple & easy to design. Whereas, operational attributes comprise of robot training, resilience, execution, compliance and many more.



The global robotic process automation market has perceived progressive growth in the past few years and projections are made that in the forecasted period (2019-2023) the market would propel at a budding growth rate. The global robotic process automation market would be supported by the growth drivers such as increasing demand for process automation, rise in adoption of robotic technology, growth in healthcare automation, emerging industrial robotics, increasing financial robo-advisors etc.



However, the growth of global robotic process automation market is being hindered by numerous challenges. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the market are frequent changes in business rules & operating procedures, lack of required support & skilled resources and infrastructure issues.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2023 which makes the report's an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



