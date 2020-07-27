Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Exploring Future Growth 2019-2025 and Key Players - FUJI XEROX CO, ANTWORKS, JACADA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- Robotic process automation is defined as the conjunction between cognitive computing and artificial intelligence associated with robotic process automation. This advanced technology is being used in robots which permits them to learn from its own experience as well as human teachings with the help of artificial intelligence technologies. Some of the major drivers of robotic process automation market are rising robotic process automation in across various sector, and booming e-commerce industry.



Major Key Players of the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market are:

Automation Anywhere, Fuji Xerox Co. Ltd., AntWorks, Jacada Inc., IPSoft, Inc., Nice Systems Ltd., UiPath SRL, AutomationEdge, Pegasystems Inc., Laserfiche, Blue Prism Group Plc, BlackLine Inc., SAP (Contextor SAS), Infosys Limited (Edgeverve Systems Limited), Softomotive Ltd, Datamatics Global Services Limited, CGI Group, Verint Systems Inc., Kofax Inc.



Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.



Major Types of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market covered are:

Tools & Software

Services



Major Applications of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market covered are:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing and Logistics

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Travel, Hospitality, and Transportation

Others (Energy and Utility, Government, and Academics)



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size

2.2 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Revenue by Product

4.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



