Robotic Refueling System Industry 2019 : Enormous Growth with Recent Trends & Demand : Aerobotix, SCOTT Technologies, PLUG POWER, Airbus, the Boeing Company, ABB Group

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- Global robotic refueling system market to witness 45.6 % CAGR over the forecast period. Infinium Global Research has recently added a report on the global robotic refueling system market. According to the IGR research analysts, the requirement to dispense different types of fuels with flexibility and safety is the major driving factor for the robotic refueling system market.



This concept is fast, accurate, safe and simple in order to allow car users having friendlier vehicle fueling. There are numerous robbery cases happen in the petrol station. These cases happen when the driver comes out from the car and on the way to do payment at the cashier counter. The safety of car users is quite insecure in this situation. In addition, most car users nowadays have knowledge and exposure to the proper way of fueling up the vehicle.



This will then lead to some safety problems such as explosion and get burn due to some improper action. Moreover, in the traditional fueling system, the user needs to spend a longer time in order to fuel up petrol in their vehicle. Tiresome procedures such as make payment, open the fuel cap, take and adjust the fuel pump causes trouble to the user in rush of time. Thus, the robotic refueling system is created to overcome this problem where it can shorten time to fill up the fuel using an easy and simple procedure.



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global robotic refueling system market, focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. It provides market segmentation by fuel pumped (gasoline, natural gas, diesel, ATF, and others fuels such as hydrogen fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, methanol, biofuel, and biodiesels), by payload-carrying capacity (up to 50 kg, 50 kg – 100 kg, and 100 kg – 150 kg), end-user industry (Automobile, Mining, Oil & Gas, Marine & Shipping, Aerospace, Military & Defense, and Other end-user industries) and by region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).



Europe Is Expected to Hold a Premium Share



Europe is expected to hold a premium share in the global robotic refueling system market. The presence of major robotic refueling system manufacturers such as Fuelmatics AB (Sweden) and Rotec Engineering B.V. (Netherlands), KUKA (Germany), Airbus S.A.S (Netherlands), ABB Group (Switzerland), etc. and a widespread industrial base are the major factors that make Europe a dynamic region for the robotic refueling system market. Europe has prominent fuel efficiency targets and this gives innovation for their domestic auto manufacturers could contribute to their competitive position in international markets. European Union Industrial policy is aimed to motivate the competitiveness and growth of the manufacturing sector in Europe. Under this, the government takes numerous initiatives related to trade, energy, and innovation.



Competitive analysis



The report profiles key players in the market are Aerobotix, SCOTT Technologies, PLUG POWER Inc., Airbus S.A.S, The Boeing Company, ABB Group, Fuelmatics, KUKA, Rotec Engineering B.V., and Neste Oyj among the others. Recently, In December 2018, Neste has introduced automated shopping and robotized refueling system at a filling station pilot in Finland. The company is trying to test a whole new kind of customer experience. For the Neste, it is one vision of the future of the filling station, in which goods are sold through a fully automated system and a robot fills up the tank.



Furthermore, Aerobotix is also working on a robotic refueling project with AMRDEC (The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center). This system automatically detects the fuel port of a military helicopter, plug in the pump nozzle, and fill up. Future systems could fill a military helicopter automatically to reduce soldier exposure and risk while enabling a quicker turn-time on the re-fuel.



