St Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- The Center for Reproductive Medicine & Robotic Surgery is now offering a new laboratory service for post-vasectomy patients in the greater St. Louis area. The Center for Reproductive Medicine & Robotic Surgery is one of only a few local laboratories to offer this service to the public in the St. Louis area.



In addition to offering state of the art technology in robotic surgery and fertility options, the Center for Reproductive Medicine & Robotic Surgery has expanded its laboratory services to include the procedure of post-vasectomy semen analysis. This service is used to verify the success of a vasectomy procedure and assist in determining if additional birth control is still necessary. The fee for the post-vasectomy semen laboratory service is $125 and can be paid by cash, credit, or check. The post-vasectomy semen analysis is conducted using the American Urological Association Guideline standards, and results are confirmed by the center's embryologist/andrologist, Shawn Zimmerman, Ph.D. Patient's test results will be sent to the requesting urologist within two business days.



Post-vasectomy semen analysis is just one of the many services offered by the Center for Reproductive Medicine & Robotic Surgery in St. Louis. The clinic specializes in advanced reproductive technology and mainly offers infertility services and gynecological robotic surgery. The Center addresses infertility in both men and women as part of several different infertility amenities that are available at the clinic. Dr. Jacob, Director of the center specializes in male infertility treatment, especially Microsurgical Epididymal Sperm Aspiration (MESA) and microsurgical Testicular Sperm Aspiration (TESA). TESA and MESA helps male patients with no sperm in their ejaculate to obtain sperm from their testis, which could be used to father their own child through IVF/ICSI. The Center also offers both artificial insemination and ovulation induction services as part of their fertility program, as well as a wide range of gynecological robotic surgeries.



The Center for Reproductive Medicine & Robotic Surgery is located in the heart of St. Louis, Missouri, and can be easily accessed by all major interstate highways. The clinic first opened in 2011, and has been providing St. Louis and the greater St. Louis area with exceptional fertility and gynecological services ever since. The Center for Reproductive Medicine & Robotic Surgery’s professional team has over 30 years of combined experience, and they are committed to offering only the best fertility and reproduction services to their communities. For additional questions please visit, gofertility.com.