Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- The growing research and development investment across the robotic industry for the development of modern robots is one of the major factors that is contributing to the growth of the global robotics system integration market. The growing demand for robotics is rising research and development spending in the robotics system integration market across the globe it also offer a significant growth to the market during the prediction period.



The major players of Global Robotic System Integration includes RobotWorx, Midwest Engineered Systems, Phoenix Control Systems, SIERT, Motoman Robotics, Motion Controls Robotics, Mecelec Design, Genesis Systems Group, Dynamic Automation, Geku Automation, KUKA, BW Integrated Systems and Yaskawa Motoman Automation. In 2018, Yaskawa Motoman and RAMTEC declared the formation of the Ohio Manufacturing Workforce Partnership. This partnership is likely to be a big support to the State of Ohio in building highly sustainable workforce development model and will offer Ohio students as well as educators with STEM-aligned curriculum coupled with training in order to become proficient in Industry 4.0 technologies.



In addition to this, the rise in demand for application-based industrial robots is one of the recent robotics system integration market trends which is also anticipated to boost the progress of the global robotics system integration market over the forecast period. On the other hand, there is a huge demand for robotics in the number of different areas such as construction, across regions where issues including lack of knowledgeable employee are predominant. In addition to this, the demand from small and medium as well as large scale organizations are also one of the crucial factors which is propelling the growth of the global robotics system integration market.



However, small, medium, and large scale enterprises are hugely demand for low-cost as well as lighter robots that can be programmed with an easy way unlike the huge production industries which have constant production lines. In addition to this, owing to the existence of the huge number of system integrators, the system integration market across the globe is extremely competitive particularly in terms of services offered, customized services, as well as the areas of application the system integrators deal with. Moreover, service providers in the global robotics system integration market need to take initiatives with an objective to innovative their consumer support, services, and training to get a substantial advantage against the several providers as well as growing market across the world.



In addition, the growing demand of integrating robots as well as high growth of the industrial robotics industry also assists to boost the growth of the global robotics system integration market. Likewise, the global robotics system integration market is basically fueled by growing demand of the robots across the automation process. This is the major factor increasing the growth of the market, owing to the growing work efficiency in the automotive companies as well as time and cost saving. Thus, both robot manufacturers as well as suppliers use robotics integrators for earning higher revenues and launching advanced robotics system.



In 2018, Asia-pacific dominated the robotic system industry market by holding USD 47.08 USD Billion. Japan leaded the Asia-Pacific market with a value of USD 41.62 Billion in 2018. Aging population and decreasing birth rates are few of the major factors providing impetus towards robotics adoption in Japan. Due to low population of workers most of the manufacturers are implementing robotics at their facilities. Also, developing countries like India and China were among the top rank in this region. The factor that drive Chinese market is, in 2006, China crafted 5-year plans with specific goals to encourage the use of robots in manufacturing to enhance quality and reduce the need for unskilled labor, and to establish the manufacture of robots in-country to reduce the reliance on foreign suppliers.



Segment Overview of Global Robotic System Integration Market



Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



Food & Beverages



Metal & Machinery



Chemical & Rubber



Automotive



Electronics



Logistics



Others



Company Size Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



Large



SME



Component Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



Hardware



Software



Service



Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



France



Germany



Spain



Italy



Asia Pacific



India



Japan



China



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Middle East and Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



Rest of MEA



