Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- The global robotic vacuum cleaners market growth is premised on the rising demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) enabled home appliances. According to research by Cisco, by 2021, automated home appliances will represent nearly 46% of machine-to-machine connections. Home automation aids in reducing human effort in the house significantly. More importantly, automation is cost and time-effective and one of the latest developments in this field is that robotic vacuum cleaner. These "vacuum cleaners" can be connected to Wi-Fi and are also have voice-recognition. As a result, they can be controlled remotely from any part of the house and require minimal human intervention. Thus, the global robotic vacuum cleaners market size is set for expansion as robotic vacuum cleaners become increasingly preferred to traditional cleaners.



Top Players Overview:



Dyson

ECOVACS Robotics

iRobot

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Kevac Srl - Industrial Vacuums

Sharp Electronics Corporation USA

Philips Innovation Services

Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc

Electrolux

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Bosch

Panasonic USA

Miele

BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

Cecotec Innovaciones S. L.



Fortune Business Insights shares crucial information about this fledgling market in its report, titled "Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner), By Application (Household and Commercial), By Operation Mode (Self-Drive & Remote Control), By Distribution Channel (Online & Offline), By Price (Below US$ 150, US$ 150 – 300, US$ 300 – 500, Above US$ 500) and Geography Forecast till 2026". Incorporated in the report is a comprehensive evaluation of factors that will influence the market, possible trends that will emerge, different companies operating in the market, and the regions presenting the best growth opportunities during the forecast period. Additionally, the market, from its current value of US$ 6.5 bn, is projected to touch US$ 39.1 bn as the forecast period comes to a close in 2026. If forecast holds true, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period.



Key Segmental Overview:



1. By Type

Floor Vacuum Cleaner

Window Vacuum Cleaner

Pool Vacuum Cleaner



2. By Operation Mode

Self-Drive

Remote Control



3. By Application

Household

Commercial

Hospital

Offices

Airports

Others



4. By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline



5. By Price

Below US$ 150

US$ 150 - 300

US$ 300 - 500

Above US$ 500



6. By Geography

North America (The S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)



Robotic vacuum cleaners are home appliances that are AI-powered and fully automated. They require little to no human intervention and can be controlled remotely through voice recognition software. They also have an in-built navigation system, various types of sensors, and scheduling programs. Voice interaction and recognition are some of the most used features in robotic vacuum cleaners. For example, iRobot's Roomba i7+ is enabled with Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant. These robots can manage household work by mopping the floors, enhancing security features of the house, and even serve as intercoms.



Installation of Air Filters in Robotic Vacuum Cleaners to Boost the Market



Robotic vacuum cleaners are embedded with air filters that cleans the air in the house. The global robotic vacuum cleaners market is poised to grow on the basis of this factor, since increasing pollution levels have contaminated the air with particulate matter. This dirt-filled air is creating allergies and lung disorders in people, which has spiked the demand for air filters globally. Robotic vacuums have high-efficiency filters, such as the High Efficiency Particulate Arrestant (HEPA), fitted into their bodies which remove harmful particles from the air permanently. Such advanced features will boost the adoption rate of this technology and grease the wheels of the global robotic vacuum cleaners market revenue.



High Cost of the Machines May Limit Market Growth



Robotic vacuum cleaners are an expensive, which can make prospective consumers think twice before investing in them. Another notable disadvantage is that these vacuums run on batteries and are, therefore, highly dependent on them. These factors can seriously hinder the growth of the global robotic vacuum cleaners market during the forecast period.



Japan to Steer the Market in Asia-Pacific; US to Propel the Market in North America



Rapid advancement in automation technologies in Japan and China are expected to push the global robotic vacuum cleaners market in Asia-Pacific. North America is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to market players owing to larger houses and widespread use of carpets. Increasing popularity of cordless vacuum cleaners in Western European countries will bolster the global robotic vacuum cleaners market in the region in the foreseeable future.



Increasing Investment in R&D to Intensify Market Competition



Opportunities to innovate and launch new products are growing in the global robotic vacuum cleaners market. Many companies are entering the scene and developing novel products. For example, in December 2018, Neato Robotics launched its on-demand zone cleaning robot vacuum, Botvac D7 Connected. The robot uses LIDAR technology to scan and map the efficient course of cleaning the designated room. It will also enable buyers to identify trouble zones and target them specifically.



Table of Content



5. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026



5.1. Key Findings / Summary



5.2. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts



5.2.1. By Product (Value and Volume)



5.2.1.1. Floor Vacuum Cleaner



5.2.1.2. Window Vacuum Cleaner



5.2.1.3. Pool Vacuum Cleaner



5.2.2. By Product Price (Value)



5.2.2.1. Below US$ 150



5.2.2.2. US$ 150 - 300



5.2.2.3. US$ 300 - 500



6. North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026



6.1. Key Findings / Summary



6.2. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts



6.2.1. By Product (Value and Volume)



6.2.1.1. Floor Vacuum Cleaner



6.2.1.2. Window Vacuum Cleaner



6.2.1.3. Pool Vacuum Cleaner



6.2.2. By Product Price (Value)



6.2.2.1. Below US$ 150



6.2.2.2. US$ 150 - 300



6.2.2.3. US$ 300 - 500



6.2.2.4. Above US$ 500



6.2.3. By Operation Mode (Value)



6.2.3.1. Self-drive



6.2.3.2. Remote Control



6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Value)



6.2.4.1. Online Sales



6.2.4.2. Offline Sales



6.2.5. By Application (Value)



6.2.5.1. Household



6.2.5.2. Commercial/Industrial



6.2.5.2.1. Hospital



6.2.5.2.2. Offices



6.2.5.2.3. Airports



7. Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026



7.1. Key Findings / Summary



7.2. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts



7.2.1. By Product (Value and Volume)



7.2.1.1. Floor Vacuum Cleaner



TOC Continued…!



