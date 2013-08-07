Robotic Vision Guided Flexible AGVs Featured in Transport and Logistics News

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- In the current issue of Transport and Logistics News (TLN), staff writer Charles Pauka wrote about how Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) increase efficiency and reduce costs by helping automate a warehouse as well as a production line. Pauka wrote, “The history of AGV goes back to 1953 and was invented by Barrett Electronics. Depending on the guidance system used, an AGV can also be called a laser-guided vehicle (LGV) or automated guided carts (AGC), which are usually guided by magnetic tape.”



Vision-guided flexible AGVs can be installed with no modifications to the environment or infrastructure. They operate by using cameras to record features along the route, allowing the AGV to replay the route by using the recorded features to navigate. Vision-guided AGVs use evidence grid technology, an application of probabilistic volumetric sensing, invented by Dr. Moravec.



Dr. Hans Moravec, PhD is the Chief Scientist and Founder of Seegrid. Moravec is a former research professor and director of the Mobile Robot Lab at the Robotics Institute of Carnegie Mellon University. His academic work has been funded by numerous government agencies, including the Office of Naval Research, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.



Moravec is the author of two books, Mind Children: The Future of Robot and Human Intelligence and Robot: Mere Machine to Transcendent Mind, which explore the implications of evolving robot intelligence.



Today, the flexible AGV plays an important role in the design of new factories and warehouses, safely moving goods to their rightful destination.



TandLnews.com.au offers breaking news and concise and accessible coverage of current industry issues and developments in the high-quality editorial style that MHD magazine readers have come to expect. TandLnews.com.au is published by The Intermedia Group, one of Australia’s largest trade magazine publishers.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



